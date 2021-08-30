Huskies hammer Hornets on the gridiron

GILTNER – the Heartland Huskies struck early and often offensively on Friday night, burying the Giltner Hornets behind 32 first-half points and cruising to a 52-14 win in the season opener.

The Huskies racked up 435 yards of total offense, including 300 rushing yards.

Senior running back Kale Wetjen gashed the Hornets defense all night, rushing for 199 yards and four touchdowns on just 14 carries – an average of 14.2 yards per rush. Wetjen’s playmaking ability was on full display in the first half as he broke off rushing scores of 65 and 63 yards.

Wetjen’s explosive night got enough backup from the passing game, where junior quarterback Trev Peters completed four of eight passes for 135 yards and a pair of big-play touchdowns to Trajan Arbuck.

The Peters-Arbuck connection opened the scoring with a 44-yard strike, while the duo struck again on a 55-yard touchdown pass to end the first half.

While the Heartland offense dominated, the defense held Giltner to just 241 yards. Senior Dawson Ohrt led the Huskies with 19 tackles, while senior Zachariah Quiring added 13 tackles of his own. The Huskies also forced three turnovers, as Ohrt recovered a fumble and Wetjen intercepted a pass and returned a fumble 42 yards to the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Heartland hits the road next Friday for a road contest against the Madison Dragons.