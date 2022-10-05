 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Huskies get home sweep of Doniphan-Trumbull and Giltner

Mierau

Heartland’s Hayden Mierau is shown here setting up the Heartland offense against Fillmore Central. Mierau had 33 set assists in the Huskies sweep of Doniphan-Trumbull and Giltner on Tuesday night.

 News-Times file photo

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies won a pair of close games with Doniphan-Trumbull by the final scores of 25-23 and 25-21 to kickoff triangular volleyball in Henderson Tuesday night.

In the second match of the night for the Huskies, Heartland opened with a 25-18 win over Giltner and cruised in the second set 25-8 to improve their record to 12-11 this year.

Heartland 2, Doniphan-Trumbull 0

Both teams finished the match with 23 kills. The Cardinals were led by Emily Shimmin with six and the Huskies by the senior and junior combination of Riley Goertzen and Allie Boehr with seven kills each.

Heartland had four ace serves with three from Boehr; they were led in blocking by sophomore Jaelyn Brown with three and defensively junior Hayden Mierau and senior Felicity Johnson finished with 11 and 10 digs respectively.

The Huskies offense went through Mierau who led the Huskies with 18 set assists on 60 of 61 sets.

The Cardinals were led at the service line by Addison Maciejewski with three aces. Junior Kaleah Olson had two blocks. Maciejewski and Shimmin led setting stats with 12 and 11 assists respectively. On defense Maciejewski had 10 digs.

Heartland 2, Giltner 0

The Huskies finished with 18 team kills as Boehr led the way with seven and Goertzen chipped in five. Boehr was 12 of 14 and Goertzen 13 of 16. As a team the Huskies were 46 of 55.

Goertzen had two ace serves and Johnson 11 digs on defense. In setting Mierau was 39 of 39 with 15 assists.

The Superior Wildcats visit Heartland tonight.

