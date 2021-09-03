Huskies get by Dukes in softball, 12-8

YORK – The game time of Thursday night’s Central Conference battle between the Aurora Huskies and the York Dukes at the York Ballpark Complex was moved up twice during the week due to impending storms.

The rain held off and the two teams put on an offensive fireworks show before the skies eventually opened up.

York erased a 6-1 Aurora five-run downpour in the top of the first with a seven-run gully washer third inning to take an 8-6 lead.

But the Huskies responded with three in the sixth and three more in the eighth and won the game 12-8.

Both teams finished up the game with 13 hits. Senior catcher Mattie Pohl had one of the best games of her career going 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles and a home run while driving in three runs.

Also with a home run for the Dukes was sophomore Lauryn Haggadone who was 1 f0r 4 with three runs batted in.

Aurora’s Rylee Olson and Kaelin Sparr were the catalysts of the Huskie offense as both had three hits in the win. Olson was 3 for 5 with one RBI and that included a double. Sparr went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, while Eva Fahrnbruch had two hits in five plate appearances, drove in four runs and went deep in the win.