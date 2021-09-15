 Skip to main content
Huskies get a volleyball sweep over Hampton
HAMPTON – A fast start resulted in a 25-12 first set win for the Shelby-Rising Huskies on Tuesday night. They never looked back.

The Huskies (2-6) went on to post wins in the second and third sets of 25-23 and 25-19 to drop the Hawks to 6-7 on the year.

Seniors Zaya Stuart and Kylie Mersch both pounded nine kills with Mersch 26 of 34 and Stuart 18 of 22. As a team the Hawks were charted with 26 kills.

Four girls combined for 19 assists. Shayna Klute was 17 of 17 with six assists, Shae Kingery was 24 of 25 with five assists and both Mersch and Lillian Dose had four .

Kingery also served up three aces and she scooped up four digs. Mersch was 11 of 13 serving and she registered nine points.

On defense Kayleigh Joseph had 12 digs and Nevaek Lukassen put up two blocks.

Hampton travels to Osceola tonight.

