Huskies finish third at David City Golf Invitational

DAVID CITY – The David City Scouts hosted their annual invite on Wednesday at the David City Country Club.

A total of 11 teams took part in the tournament which was won by Yutan with a team score of 322. Finishing in second place with a stroke total of 329 were the Columbus Lakeview Vikings and the Heartland Huskies were third with a final score of 334.

The individual champion was Jake Richmond of Yutan with a 73, second went to Maxwell Freemarek of Lakeview and taking home the third place medal was Heartland’s Mason Hiebner with a 77.

Osceola/Cross County’s Wyatt Urban was fifth with an 80 and Andrew Dubas took ninth with a score of 81.

Rounding out Huskie scoring was Creighton Friesen with an 18-hole score of 84, Reeve Oswald came in with an 86 and Jacob Regier finished with an 87.

The Huskies will be at the Red Cloud Scramble on Tuesday, April 26 with a 9:30 a.m. start.

Team scores-1.Yutan 322, 2.Lakeview 329, 3.Heartland 334, 4.Osceola/Cross County 349, 4T. Stanton 349, 6.Humphrey St. Francis 352, 7.Cedar Bluffs/Mead 356, 8.Friend 370, 9.Twin River 384, 10.David City 399, 11.David City JV NTS