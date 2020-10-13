Huskies finish in top five of Class C State Golf

COLUMBUS - The Class C State Golf Championships wrapped up on Tuesday at Elks Country Club, with both the individual title and the race for state runner-up going down to the wire.

The team champion was never in doubt as Broken Bow ran away from the rest of the field with a team score of 732, which was 46 strokes better than runner-up Lincoln Christian who ended up with a 778 and third place went to West Point-Beemer with a score of 785.

The Heartland Huskies who bounced back and forth from second to fifth place all day long in the team race, ended up in fourth place, just two strokes behind West Point-Beemer.

The individual title race involved four players most of the day, but eventually came down to the defending champion Lynzi Becker of Cozad and last year’s runner-up, Boone-Central’s Abbigail Brodersen.

Becker, a junior and Brodersen a senior came into the day tied at plus five and with about four to five holes to play, Becker had opened a three-stroke lead.

But Becker had three straight bogeys 14 through 16, then a double-bogey on 17 that all but wrapped up the title for the Boone Central senior.