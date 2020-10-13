Huskies finish in top five of Class C State Golf

COLUMBUS - The Class C State Golf Championships wrapped up on Tuesday at Elks Country Club, with both the individual title and the race for state runner-up going down to the wire.
The team champion was never in doubt as Broken Bow ran away from the rest of the field with a team score of 732, which was 46 strokes better than runner-up Lincoln Christian who ended up with a 778 and third place went to West Point-Beemer with a score of 785.
The Heartland Huskies who bounced back and forth from second to fifth place all day long in the team race, ended up in fourth place, just two strokes behind West Point-Beemer.
The individual title race involved four players most of the day, but eventually came down to the defending champion Lynzi Becker of Cozad and last year’s runner-up, Boone-Central’s Abbigail Brodersen.
Becker, a junior and Brodersen a senior came into the day tied at plus five and with about four to five holes to play, Becker had opened a three-stroke lead.
But Becker had three straight bogeys 14 through 16, then a double-bogey on 17 that all but wrapped up the title for the Boone Central senior.
Heartland junior Elizabeth Mestl went to the back-nine at two-over on the day and well within striking distance, but had two double bogeys on two of her final three holes and fell out of contention and finished in fifth place with a score of 164, matching her 82 from Monday on Tuesday.
The Huskies Madison Miller, a senior fired a 94 for a two-day score of 187 and she finished in 19th place; senior Josie McCormick had a 109 and ended up in a tie for 47th and rounding out the team scoring for the Huskies was sophomore Ruby Kliewer with a 112, three strokes better than Monday’s round.
Heartland sophomore Lilly Carr shot a 138, but did not figure in the team scoring.
The top 10 teams shaved 37 strokes off their scores from Monday.
Rounding out the top five in the individual race was Minden senior Kendall Colby and Lincoln Christian freshman Olivia Lovegrove with third and fourth place finishes respectively.
Team scoring- Top 10
1.Broken Bow 732; 2.Lincoln Christian 778; 3.West Point-Beemer 785; 4.Heartland 787;5.Minden 789; 6.Lincoln Lutheran 790; 7.Valentine 793; 8.Boone Central 794; 9.Columbus Scotus 801; 10.Battle Creek 822.
