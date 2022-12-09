Huskies fend off T-Wolves’ late charge in 44-38 win

EXETER – Through three quarters Friday night, the Heartland Huskies looked well on their way to a win, as they took a 38-25 lead into the final stanza at Exeter-Milligan. However, the Timberwolves mounted a charge late to make it interesting down the stretch, cutting the deficit to five points with 3:41 to play.

In the end, that turned out to be as close as the hosts would get. The Huskies pushed the lead back up to seven on a Hayden Mierau bucket with 3:31 remaining to make it a 42-35 ballgame and held serve down the stretch to move to 1-2 on the season with a 44-38 win.

Heartland took a 10-7 lead after eight minutes thanks to a pair of first-quarter buckets from Allie Boehr. The visitors’ cushion swelled in the second stanza as Lilly Carr scored six points in the frame to spark a 16-7 Huskie run to make it a 12-point ballgame at the break.

The Huskies tacked on coming out of the locker room, getting six third-quarter points from Riley Goertzen and four more from Boehr to take a 38-25 lead into the final eight minutes.

With their backs against the wall, however, the T-Wolves refused to fold. Jozie Kanode canned a trey in the first minute of the frame before Savana Krupicka tallied five points over the next two minutes with the junior eventually cutting the deficit to 40-35 after converting an and-one with 3:41 left in the ballgame.

Heartland called a timeout, and coming out of the huddle the Huskies found Mierau open underneath for a layup to push the lead back up to seven just 10 seconds later.

The offenses stalled out after Mierau’s bucket, however, as both teams combined to make exactly one shot from the floor over the final three and a half minutes – and that came on a Taylor Pribyl basket with just 21 seconds left.

However, the Huskies did just enough at the foul line down the stretch to hold serve and pick up their first win of the season by six despite being outscored by seven in the fourth quarter.

After shooting 10 of 21 in the first half, the Huskies cooled down over the final 16 minutes. The visitors shot just 7 of 26 from the floor during the second half with six of those field goals coming in the third stanza.

For the game, Heartland finished 17 for 47 shooting (36%) from the floor but 0 of 7 from beyond the arc. The Huskies also made just under half of their free throws, connecting on 10 of 22 chances from the charity stripe.

Exeter-Milligan, meanwhile, held a slim 34-30 edge on the glass but could not overcome a cold shooting night. The T-Wolves finished 12 for 46 (26%) from the floor and 2 of 13 from 3-point range but were slightly better at the foul line, converting half of their 24 free throws.

Neither side had an advantage in the turnover department as both teams gave the ball away 19 times. Kanode and fellow senior Jasmine Turrubiates tied for the game high with 12 points apiece, but the more balanced Huskie offensive attack ultimately won out.

Boehr paced Heartland with 10 points, followed by eight apiece from seniors Carr and Goertzen and six from freshman Mia Hiebner. Maddie Maltsbeger and Isabel Johnson both added three points, while Mierau, Reese Regier and Emersyn Oswald each rounded out the Huskie scoring effort with two points.

Behind Kanode and Turrubiates, Savana Krupicka tallied eight points for Exeter-Milligan. Pribyl notched three, Olivea Swanson finished with two and Kiley Oldehoeft rounded out the offensive showing with one.

Heartland improved to 1-2 on the season while the T-Wolves fell to 0-5.