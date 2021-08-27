Huskies fall to Palmer, Osceola in volleyball

PALMER – The Heartland volleyball team opened its season in Palmer on Thursday, taking on Palmer and Osceola in a tri. The Huskies battled hard in taking both matches to a third set but ultimately walked away with a pair of 2-1 losses.

Palmer 2, Heartland 1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-18)

After dropping the opening set against Palmer, the Huskies rallied for a 25-22 win in the second set. However, the Tigers prevailed in the third set 25-18 to win the match.

Seniors Ashley Brown and Ella Friesen powered the Huskies’ attack against the Tigers, combining for 17 of their 22 kills. Brown led the way with 11 kills on 16 attempts, while Friesen converted six of her 11 attempts into kills.

Brown also led Heartland at the service line, where the senior buried three aces. Juniors Felicity Johnson and Riley Goertzen also hammered multiple aces for the Huskies with two apiece.

Sophomore Hayden Mierau provided a spark in the setting game, producing 19 of the Huskies’ 22 assists.

On the other end, junior Joslynn Donahey led the way for Palmer with seven kills on six attempts and 13 total blocks.

Osceola 2, Heartland 1 (24-26, 26-24, 25-15)