Huskies face dual threat in Neligh-Oakdale’s Kuestee

NELIGH – The word of the week in Heartland football camp is “Discipline.”

The Neligh-Oakdale Warrior offense will test the Heartland Huskie defense’s ability to stay home and take care of their assignments.

Huskie head coach Ben Lindsay said with a playmaker like Aidan Kuestee and the schemes of head coach Ron Beacom the Heartland defense will be tested.

“Coach Beacom does a great job at using his schemes to create mismatches. He makes you defend the entire field. Their quarterback, Aidan Kuestee is a great player that does not make mistakes often,” said Lindsay. “He is a dual threat quarterback who is able to bust the game open at any time. We will have to be very disciplined in our technique against him.”

While the Warriors have a lot of offensive options, the Huskies will need senior Trev Peters to continue having the season he is having and the passing game is going to play a key role in the Huskies chances.

“We are definitely going to have to be able to throw and catch the ball on Friday night. We dropped some easy balls in the first round which put us into some bad spots. Our offensive line is going to have to play well so that Trev and Zach can run the ball like they have been all season,” Lindsay commented. “We have to do a great job at protecting the football and not giving their offense opportunities to score.”

The Warriors, No. 3 in the most recent Omaha World-Herald ratings, are about as balanced as any high school team in the state as they run for 233.2 yards per game and pass for 239.6 for 472.8 total yards per game.

Kuestee is averaging 158.9 on the ground and he is completing 64% of his passes and 20 touchdowns. The senior has completed 133 of 207 passes for 2,082 yards.

Kuestee also has some talented receivers to throw the ball to. Junior Bryson Gadeken has 61 catches for 915 yards and six touchdowns, while another junior, Chase Furstenau, has 37 receptions for 636 yards and eight scores.

The only Warrior loss came on opening night at D2 No. 1 Howells-Dodge.

“Our biggest challenge is going to be our ability to cover the entire field on any given play. Coach Beacom does a great job at using his schemes to create mismatches in the secondary,” added Lindsay. “Our defensive line is going to have to create pressure so we knock Kuestee off of his spot. We are going to have to tackle in space because Kuestee is a very shifty runner. It is going to take all eight guys on defense doing their job.”

Peters came into the first round averaging 149.8 yards per game and senior Zach Quiring puts up 73.7 in the run game has 13 receptions for 162 yards.

Heartland will need to control the game with their run offense and sneak in a few passes to keep the Warrior defense honest.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. tonight in Neligh.

“I am very excited about the game, and I like our matchup,” stated Lindsay. “At this point in the season, we are going to face everybody's best and we are going to have to match their intensity.”