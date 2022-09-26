Huskies drop three over weekend

WYMORE – The Heartland Huskies hit the volleyball court over the weekend as they competed at the Wymore invite. Heartland competed in all three matches but fell just short of picking up a win in any of them, falling to Southern, Thayer Central and Falls City.

Southern 2, Heartland 0

After Southern took the opening set 25-19, Heartland battled back throughout the second set but came up a couple points shy as the Raiders completed the sweep with a tense 26-24 win.

Riley Goertzen and Kaylee Goertzen paced the Huskies with five kills apiece in the loss, while Jaelyn Brown and Allie Boehr each had four. Grace Regier tallied a pair of winners and Hayden Mierau rounded out the attack with one.

Boehr crushed half of Heartland’s four aces at the service line. The team’s other aces went to Mierau and Regier. At the net, Brown and Kaylee Goertzen both recorded one solo block.

Felicity Johnson led the Huskies with 13 digs, while Riley Goertzen added 12. Mierau collected 19 of the team’s 20 assists.

Thayer Central 2, Heartland 1

Heartland took the opening set against the Titans 25-18 but couldn’t close out the match in two as Thayer Central stayed alive with a narrow 26-24 win. In the third set, the Titans took control and rolled to a 25-14 win to take the match 2-1.

Riley Goertzen hammered 10 kills on 23 swings to pace the Heartland attack, followed by nine kills each from Brown and Boehr. Kaylee Goertzen added eight winners on 14 swings, while Mierau and Regier both had one to round out the Huskies’ offense.

Brown and Mierau both crushed a pair of aces and Riley Goertzen and Johnson added one each as Heartland finished with six for the match.

Kaylee Goertzen recorded a pair of assisted blocks to lead the Huskies at the net, while Brown had a solo stuff and Mierau and Regier both finished with an assisted rejection.

Johnson paced the team with 20 digs and Riley Goertzen added 13, while Mierau tallied 30 of Heartland’s 38 assists.

Falls City 2, Heartland 0

In the final match of the day, Falls City seized control early and never looked back, breaking out the brooms in a 25-14, 25-15 sweep.

The Huskies finished with just 12 kills against 17 errors for a minus-.063 hitting percentage. Riley Goertzen paced the team with five kills, Brown added four and Johnson, Boehr and Kaylee Goertzen each notched one winner.

Mierau recorded Heartland’s only ace, while Brown and Kaylee Goertzen both notched a pair of blocks and Riley Goertzen tallied one.

Johnson and Goertzen led the way in digs with 15 and 13, respectively. Mierau recorded 10 of the Huskies’ 12 assists in the loss.