Huskies doomed by poor shooting against Deshler

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies put up 64 shots against Deshler on Saturday, but only 16 of those hit the mark in a 39-33 loss to the Dragons in girls’ non-conference hoops action.

Senior Felicity Johnson led the way in scoring with 16 points, while fellow senior Riley Goertzen added nine.

Heartland was 3 of 15 on 3-point attempts; Johnson and Goertzen combined for all three with Johnson knocking down two.

Heartland (2-11) was 2 of 4 at the free throw line and finished with 27 rebounds. Junior Allie Boehr led the way with eight and senior Lilly Carr picked up seven.

No team or individual stats were available for Deshler.

Heartland will host High Plains tonight.