Huskies done in by Sutton in CRC volleyball tourney

Friesen hammered five kills to lead Heartland, four of which came in the second set to keep the Huskies in it before the closing 7-2 run. Jaelyn Brown added three winners, while Ashley Brown and Goertzen followed with two apiece.

Heartland held a massive advantage at the service line with seven aces to Sandy Creek’s two. Jaelyn Brown crushed a match-high three, followed by two from Mierau and one apiece from Johnson and Cerveny.

Cerveny led the Huskies’ effort at the net with a pair of solo blocks, while Mierau added a pair of assisted blocks and the Browns had one block apiece.

Sutton 2, Heartland 0

Heartland hung in the first set early on thanks to several Sutton miscues and built a 12-11 lead, but the Fillies closed on a 13-5 run to win the set 25-16. The top seed then overpowered the Huskies in the second set, opening on a 9-2 run and cruising to a 25-8 win to complete the sweep.

Junior Alivia Huxoll unofficially crushed 11 kills for Sutton in the win, while Heartland as a team managed just eight for the match. Senior Reagan Vavricek added four winners for the Fillies while senior Kate Griess and sophomore Carly Skalka notched two apiece.