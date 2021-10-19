Huskies, Cougars, Bobcats draw their playoff football opponents

STROMSBURG – The only area team that gets to host a first round of the Class D-1 State Playoffs is the Cross County Cougars.
They come in with a record of 7-1 and are the No. 6 seed. They will go up against Clarkson-Leigh, a team they hosted back on August 27 and defeated 42-22. They will kickoff for the second time this year at 7 p.m. tonight.
The Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats, despite a 7-1 mark, head to Laurel to take on the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears with a record of 6-2. The kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.
The Bobcats’ only loss came to the Heartland Huskies (6-2) who are also on the road as the No. 15 seed at the No. 2 seed Stanton Mustangs (7-1). They will get things started at 6 p.m.
Clarkson-Leigh Patriots (5-3) at Cross County (7-1)
The Cougars only loss of the year was on the road at No. 4 rated Howells-Dodge who just took care of Clarkson-Leigh on Friday 30-0.
The Patriots have also lost to Stanton this year to account for their 5-3 record.
C-L comes in averaging 308 yards on the ground and 57 through the air. The ground game is led by senior Eli Hays with 97.6 yards per game and sophomore Dylan Higby who averages 89.5.
The Patriots are plus one in the turnover category this year and the first time the teams played the Patriots put up 252 rushing yards.
Just as they did last year, the Cougars have another two-headed monster in the running game. The senior combination of Carter Seim (848 yards) and Haiden Hild (870) gives opposing defenses plenty to worry about. The Cougars come in averaging 340.5 yards per game on the ground.
Senior quarterback Shayden Lundstrom is a dual threat as he has run for 532 yards and thrown for 402 yards.
Neither team relies much on the passing game, so this could be one of the quicker games on the D-1 slate Thursday.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats (7-1) at LCC Bears (6-2)
The Bears have only thrown 66 passes all season long and have put up just 505 yards in the passing game.
LCC averages 255.8 on the ground per game and senior Evan Haisch has been the Bears go-to guy in the run game where he averages 168.1 yards per game and has scored 23 touchdowns.
The Bobcats will counter with sophomore Breckan Schluter who has rushed for 1,402 yards on 192 carries and scored 18 touchdowns.
EMF’s passing game has been solid all season long with Christian Weber hitting 43 of 76 passes for 755 yards and 14 touchdowns. Weber is also a threat to run the ball with eight rushing scores. The Bobcats average 274 on the ground and almost 100 yards passing.
Peyton Pribyl and Schluter anchor the Bobcats’ defense with 96 and 80 tackles, respectively.
Heartland Huskies (6-2) at Stanton Mustangs (7-1)
The Stanton Mustangs average 261.9 on the ground and another 99 yards in the passing game. The only loss for the Mustangs was to D1 No. 4 Howells-Dodge.
Heartland comes in a little more balanced offensively as they average 212.1 in the running game and right at 130 yards per night in the passing game.
Huskies quarterback Trev Peters is 49 of 85 throwing the ball for 1,036 yards and 17 touchdowns. He is also the leading rusher with 635 yards, but not far behind him is senior Kale Wetjen who averages 74.6 yards per game.
The receiving corps is led by senior Trajan Arbuck with 18 catches for 446 yards and Wetjen with 20 grabs for 417 yards.
Zach Quiring and Dawson Ohrt lead the Huskie defense with 91 and 84 tackles respectively.
For Stanton it has been running back by committee as senior Parker Krusemark, a 6-4 190 pound back, leads Stanton with 483 yards. Freshman Becker Pohlman has run the ball 51 times for 336 yards.
The Mustangs’ leading receiver is junior Owen Vogel with 14 receptions for 263 yards and one TD.