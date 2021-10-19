Huskies, Cougars, Bobcats draw their playoff football opponents

STROMSBURG – The only area team that gets to host a first round of the Class D-1 State Playoffs is the Cross County Cougars.

They come in with a record of 7-1 and are the No. 6 seed. They will go up against Clarkson-Leigh, a team they hosted back on August 27 and defeated 42-22. They will kickoff for the second time this year at 7 p.m. tonight.

The Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats, despite a 7-1 mark, head to Laurel to take on the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears with a record of 6-2. The kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.

The Bobcats’ only loss came to the Heartland Huskies (6-2) who are also on the road as the No. 15 seed at the No. 2 seed Stanton Mustangs (7-1). They will get things started at 6 p.m.

Clarkson-Leigh Patriots (5-3) at Cross County (7-1)

The Cougars only loss of the year was on the road at No. 4 rated Howells-Dodge who just took care of Clarkson-Leigh on Friday 30-0.

The Patriots have also lost to Stanton this year to account for their 5-3 record.

C-L comes in averaging 308 yards on the ground and 57 through the air. The ground game is led by senior Eli Hays with 97.6 yards per game and sophomore Dylan Higby who averages 89.5.