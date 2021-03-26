Huskies compete at Sutton Invite

SUTTON – Early in the season a lot of track and field meets are more about getting the kids acclimated to the weather and competing for their first time that season.

Team scores will come later in the season.

On Thursday the Heartland Huskies were outdoors for the first time as they competed at the Sutton Invite.

The Heartland boys had the only two event champion as junior Trajan Arbuck won the high jump clearing 6-foot. In that same event, Trev Peters was in sixth place with a jump 5-6.

The pole vault ended up being a tie between Maverick Hiebner and Harvard’s Ben Okraska as they both cleared 13-feet. Taking sixth place was Mason Regier with a vault of 9-0.

Junior Kale Wetjen was second in the 100 meters (12.04) and fourth in the 200 with a time of 24.55. He was also a member of the 4x100 relay team that took fourth with a time of 46.61. Other team members included; Nolan Boehr, Peters and Arbuck.

Sixth place efforts went to Zach Quiring in the 400 meters (58.43) and Hiebner in the 800 with a clocking of 2:21.47.

The Huskies 4x400 relay team finished fifth as they were clocked at 3:54.65. Team members were; Quiring, Hiebner, Cord Spencer and Peters.