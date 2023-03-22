SUTTON- The Heartland Huskies were outdoors for the first time this year after having opened the season indoors at Crete last week.

The Heartland boys rolled up 43 points and finished seventh in the 12-team field while the girls scored just two points and ended up in 12th place.

The team titles went to Osceola on the girls side with 79 points, while Hastings St. Cecilia was second with 74 and third went to Superior with 69.

The Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawk boys rolled up triple digits with 102 points to Doniphan-Trumbull who was second with 80 and Centura was third with 71.

The Heartland girls only points came from the 4x800 relay as Eloise Casper, KatrinaMarie Epp, Jamisen Klein and Reese Regier were clocked at 13:40.50 and finished in fifth place.

The boys scored 26 of their 43 points in the 400 meters as Zach Quiring won the event with a time of 55.67, second went to Trev Peters with a 56.18 and third was Luis Alvarez with a clocking of 56.92. Taking home fifth place was Nick Thieszen with a time of 57.55.

The Huskies 4x400 relay team placed fourth with a time of 4:11.39. Members of that team included; Alvarez, Peters, Thieszen and Quiring.

Other scoring came from Carter Siebert who was fourth in the high jump (5-8); Thieszen took fourth in the pole vault (9-6); Quiring was sixth in the long jump (18-3 ¼) and Kaden Siebert fifth in the shot put (41-0 ½).

Heartland will be back on the track next Tuesday, March 28 at the Wilber-Clatonia Invitational.