Huskies climb over .500 with sweep of Friend

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies volleyball team welcomed Friend to town Saturday, where they broke out the brooms in an emphatic 25-16, 25-22, 25-10 sweep to move to 13-12 on the season.

Allie Boehr hammered 12 kills on 25 swings and Riley Goertzen followed closely behind with 11 winners to pace the Huskies’ attack. Jaelyn Brown and Kaylee Goertzen recorded three kills each, Grace Regier added two and Hayden Mierau finished with one as Heartland racked up 32 winners for the match.

Boehr crushed seven aces to pace the Huskies at the service line, followed by three from Regier. Brown, Riley Goertzen and Felicity Johnson each added one ace.

Brown led the Huskie effort at net with a pair of blocks, while Mierau recorded a team-high 17 digs and Johnson added 13. Mierau also paced Heartland with 26 assists.