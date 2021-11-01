Huskies can't handle Jaguars in district finals volleyball

SHELBY – The Heartland Huskies struck the first blow of the match when 5-8 junior Riley Goertzen gave them a 1-0 lead in the opening set on an ace serve.

After that it was all Howells-Dodge as the No. 1 Jaguars reeled off eight straight points, won the first set 25-10, the second 25-11 and closed out the Huskies season with a 25-13 win in the third that punched their ticket to the Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament in Lincoln.

Senior Ellie Baumert, a 6-2 hitter, led the Jaguars with 15 kills in 21 of 22 attacks and Grace Baumert, a 6-1 junior, was 16 of 18 with eight kills. Howells-Dodge hit .407 for the match and was 72 of 81 on their swings at the net.

The Jaguars also notched nine ace serves (Ellie Baumert 4, Grace Baumert 3) and they had three blocks.

Sophomore Natalie Pieper led the defense with eight digs and Jade Bayer added six. Junior Blair Fiala was 42 of 43 on sets with 24 assists, while Ellie Baumert had 11 set assists.

No individual or team stats were available on Monday morning for the Huskies.

Howells-Dodge moves on to the state tournament as the No. 1 seed and will face No. 8 BDS at 1 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.

Heartland’s season ends with a record of 11-21. They say good-bye to seniors Ashley Brown, Ella Friesen and Cynthia Cerveny.