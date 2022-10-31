Huskies can’t stop Neligh-Oakdale’s Kuestee

NELIGH – During the Heartland at Neligh-Oakdale Class D1 state playoff game Friday night, Neligh-Oakdale’s Aiden Kuestee became the all-time, all-purpose yards leader in Nebraska High School football.

Kuestee broke the record of Wood River’s Scott Frost on Friday night which stood since 1992.

The senior dual-threat quarterback completed 20 of 27 passes for 301 yards and ran for 138 yards as the Warriors advanced to the next round with a 34-22 win over the Heartland Huskies.

Neligh-Oakdale (9-1 and rated No. 3) scored 14 points in each of the first two quarters and led 28-0 at the break.

Heartland scored all of its points over the final two quarters with senior Trev Peters completing 14 of 21 passes for 201 yards and three scores. Peters hit senior Tucker Bergen on two touchdowns. Junior Hudson Regier had one TD reception and led the receivers with 99 yards on seven catches.

Kuestee threw one touchdown to senior Carson Whitesell and ran in three on the ground to finish with 439 yards of total offense. Whitesell had five receptions for 157 yards and that included a 74-yard play.

On defense senior Zach Quiring recorded 16 tackles, Regier added 12 and Bergen 11. Senior Matt Maltsberger had the only sack, Quiring had one interception.

Heartland ends the year with a 7-3 record and will lose 10 seniors to graduation: Reeve Oswald, Quiring, Bergen, Peters, William Nielsen, Wyatt Panko, Garett Regier, Maltsberger, Kaden Siebert and Cole Miller.

Heartland (7-3) 0 0 8 14-22

Neligh-Oakdale (9-1) 14 14 0 6-34