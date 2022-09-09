Huskies bow to Titans in 3-1 volleyball final

HENDERSON – The Thayer Central Titans improved to 5-3 as they took three of four sets from the Heartland Huskies in Thursday night Southern Nebraska Conference volleyball.

Thayer Central won the first and second set 25-14 and 25-21, before the Huskies rebounded to take the third set 25-20.

The Huskies tried to force a fifth set, but the Titans proved to be too strong as they rolled to a 25-15 win.

Heartland finished with 26 team kills as they were 131 of 154 on their attacks for just a .019 hitting percentage. Leading the way in kills was senior Riley Goertzen who was 38 of 43 with eight winners, sophomore Jaelyn Brown was 17 of 19 with five kills, junior Kaylee Goertzen also finished with five kills on 18 of 22 swings while junior Allie Boehr was 31 of 40 with five attacks finding the floor.

The offense went through junior setter Hayden Mierau who was 115 of 115 setting with 19 assists and on defense she also chipped in with 13 digs. The team digs leader was senior Felicity Johnson with 25, Boehr added 22 and senior Grace Regier had 12.

The Huskie serve game whipped up 10 aces as Brown, Boehr and Ava Stebbing had two each. Brown and Regier also led the team in blocks with three apiece.

Heartland will host Fillmore Central on Tuesday, September 13 at 7 p.m.