Huskies battle invite field, weather at Superior

SUPERIOR- The winds the Nebraska track and field athletes have had to deal with this spring have become events almost themselves.

Tuesday at the Superior Invite the winds and cold temperatures greeted athletes from six schools to compete at the Wildcat Invite.

Both the Hastings St. Cecilia boys and girls wrapped up team titles, the boys edging host Superior 136.5 to 130, while the St. Cecilia girls won in much easier fashion outscoring second place Superior 153 to 115.

Heartland finished in sixth place on both the girls and boys side.

Superior’s Ella Gardner was a four event winner as she took the 100 and 200 meters, and she also captured gold in both the long and triple jumps.

Of the 21.5 points for the Heartland Huskies, 11 came in the pole vault where Mariah Tessman was second. Taking fifth and sixth were Ella Friesen and Emersyn Oswald. The Huskies also scored in all three relays with a third in the 4x100 (team members listed in the results) and in both the 4x400 and the 4x800.

The boys scoring came from third places in both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays and Zach Quiring who accounted for nine points as he placed in the 400, 300 hurdles and the long jump.

Carter Siebert scored points in the high jump with a fifth place, Nick Thieszen was sixth in the pole vault and Hudson Regier the same in the triple jump.

The Huskies will be at the Centennial Quad on Monday and then join the rest of the Southern Nebraska Conference teams on Saturday, April 30 at the conference meet in Fairbury.

Girls team scoring-1.Hastings St. Cecilia 153, 2.Superior 115, 3.Lawrence-Nelson 79, 4.Sandy Creek 78, 5.Thayer Central 77.5, 6.Heartland 21.50

Event winners and Heartland athletes who placed

100-1.Ella Garner, SUP 12.96

200-1.Ella Gardner, SUP 26.58, 5.Jaelyn Brown, HRT 28.73

400-1.Jenna Heinz, SC 1:04.54

800-1.Jill Parr, HST 2:28.29

1600-1.Alayna Vargas, HST 5:40.19

3200-1.Izzy Kvols, HST 13:11.21

100H-1.Emma Epley, LN 16.69

300LH-1.Madelynn Wells, TC 50.59

4x100-1.Sandy Creek 53.56, 3.Heartland 54.96 (Lilly Carr, Jaelyn Brown, Mariah Tessman, Hayden Mierau)

4x400-1.HSTC 4:19.47, 6.Heartland 4:52.84 (Lilly Carr, KatrinaMarie Epp, Isabel Johnson, Grace Regier)

4x800-1.HSTC 10:11.01, 5. Heartland 13:28.40 (Eloise Casper, KatrineMarie Epp, Celeste Teijema, Reese Regier)

High Jump-1.Megan Vrooman, HST 4-10

Pole Vault-1.Sadie Rempel, SUP 1-0, 2.Mariah Tessman, HRT 9-6, 5.Ella Friesen, HRT 7-0, 6.Emersyn Oswald, HRT 7-0

Long Jump-1.Ella Gardner, SUP 17-11 ½

Triple Jump-1.Ella Gardner, SUP 36-11

Shot Put-1.Shaye Butler, HST 39-9

Discus-1.Shayla Meyer, SUP 145-05

Boys team scoring-1.Hastings St. Cecilia 136.5, 2.Superior 130, 3.Thayer Central 108.50, 4.Sandy Creek 83, 5.Lawrence-Nelson 36, 6.Heartland 28

Event winners and Heartland athletes who placed

100-1.Grant Wiedel, TC 11.54

200-1.Grant Wiedel, TC 23.26

400-1.Dane Miller, SUP 51.86, 4.Zach Quiring, HRT 55.02

800-1.Robert Hrnchir, HST 2:11.55

1600-1.Logan Menke, LN 4:53.09

3200-1.Robert Hrnchir, HST 10:39.27

110H-1.Jordan Mariska, TC 17.33, 5.Hudson Regier, HRT 21.31

300IH-1.Dane Miller, SUP 41.14, 4.Zach Quiring, HRT 47.84, 6.Weston Ohrt, HRT 49.14

4x100-1.Superior 46.48

4x400-1.Thayer Central 3:50.47, 3.Heartland 4:00.35 (Brady Goertzen, Hudson Regier, Weston Ohrt, Zach Quiring)

4x800-1.Lawrence-Nelson 9:16.38, 3.Heartland 10:12.52 (Nick Thieszen, David Onnen, Sam Quiring, Weston Ohrt)

High Jump-1.Jenson Anderson, HST 6-4, 5.Carter Siebert, HRT 5-2

Pole Vault-1.Clayton Morris, SUP 12-6, 6.Nick Thieszen, HRT 8-6

Long Jump-1.Brayden Schropp, HST 20-8 ¾, 6.Zach Quiring, HRT 18-7

Triple Jump-1.Carson Kudlacek, HST 39-10 ½, 6.Hudson Regier, HRT 33-11 ¾

Shot Put-1.Seth Schnakenberg, SUP 48-4

Discus-1.Seth Schnakenburg, SUP 155-04