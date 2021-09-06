Huskie volleyball hangs a sweep on Wilber-Clatonia

SANDY CREEK – The Heartland volleyball team took care of business at the Sandy Creek tri Thursday, sweeping Wilber-Clatonia and the hosts to improve to 3-4 on the year.

Heartland 2, Wilber-Clatonia 0

The Huskies toppled the Wolverines to open play Thursday. Heartland took the first set 25-10 and then closed the door with a 25-18 win in the second set. Senior Ella Friesen led the Huskies with six kills in the win, while senior Ashley Brown added four.

Senior Cynthia Cerveny recorded two kills, three blocks and four digs. Junior Riley Goertzen hammered four aces to go with a block and four digs, while sophomore Hayden Mierau crushed a team-high five aces with a kill, a block and nine assists.

Heartland 2, Sandy Creek 0

The Huskies closed out the tri with a sweep of Sandy Creek, taking the first set 25-20 and the second 25-17. Friesen and Brown again led Heartland with six and four kills, respectively, while Cerveny and sophomore Allie Boehr added two apiece.

Mierau served up another five aces to give her 10 for the day, while Friesen added two and Boehr had one.