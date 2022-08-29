Huskie volleyball goes 1-2 at Overton

OVERTON – The Heartland Huskies took to the volleyball court Saturday at Overton, winning one of three matches. The Huskies swept Hitchcock County but fell to Anselmo-Merna and Central Valley in consecutive sets.

Heartland 2, Hitchcock County 0

The Huskies took the opening set 25-20 and the second 25-13 to pick up a win over Hitchcock County. Senior Riley Goertzen hammered a match-high eight kills for Heartland, while juniors Allie Boehr and Kaylee Goertzen added four winners each and sophomore Jaelyn Brown tallied three.

Senior Grace Regier crushed half of the Huskies’ four aces while the others went to Hayden Mierau and Felicity Johnson.

Johnson paced the team with 16 digs, while Mierau tallied 18 of Heartland’s 22 assists. Brown and Regier led the Huskies at the net with one block each.

Anselmo-Merna 2, Heartland 0

Heartland dropped a hard-fought first set 25-23, then ran out of gas in the second set as Anselmo-Merna picked up the sweep.

Kaylee Goertzen led the Huskies with three kills, followed by Brown and Boehr with two apiece. Riley Goertzen, Ava Stebbing and Boehr notched one ace each; Brown, Regier and Kaylee Goertzen all recorded one block.

Johnson paced the Huskies with 10 digs and Mierau tallied nine assists in the loss.

Central Valley 2, Heartland 0

The Huskies played Central Valley tough but came up just shy in both sets, falling in a 25-21, 25-22 sweep.

Brown and Kaylee Goertzen whacked three kills apiece and combined for six of Heartland’s nine winners. Riley Goertzen smashed two of three Huskie aces as the other went to Mierau, while Johnson tallied a team-high eight digs.

The Huskies (3-2) return to action Thursday, when they take their home court for the first time this season at their host tri with Sandy Creek and Wilber-Clatonia.