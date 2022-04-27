 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Huskie,T-Wolf golfers tee it up at Red Cloud

Heartland sticks play their way to third in Red Cloud

The Heartland Huskies traveled to Red Cloud on Tuesday to take part in the Cyndi Peil Memorial Golf Scramble. The format was broken down into flights and Heartland finished in the top three of all the flights, including a first place from Jacob Regier and Creighton Friesen in Flight B. They were third as a team.

 Courtesy photo

RED CLOUD - The 10 teams that competed in the Cyndi Peil Memorial Scramble in Red Cloud on Tuesday, broke up into groups of three schools and from those teams posted three scores that were added up to account for the team score.

Lawrence Nelson won the team title as they finished with 232, second was Red Cloud at 236 and the Heartland Huskies came in third with 240 strokes.

In Flight A it was the Heartland Lutheran team of Kelsy Essex and Kathleen Speihs posting a 76, while the Lawrence-Nelson Raiders duo of Connor Janda and Krayton Kucera were second with a 77.Heartland’s Mason Hiebner and Alex Goertzen took third with a 78.

The Huskies Flight B team of Jacob Regier and Creighton Friesen had the best score of the day with a 75 and in Flight C Reeve Oswald and Zach Miller fired an 87 and finished third.

Exeter-Milligan’s Carter Milton and Aidan Vavra teamed up in Flight B and finished their 18 holes with an 81.

The Huskies are scheduled to be in action Tuesday, May 3 at the Sutton Invite.

Team scores-1.Lawrence-Nelson 232, 2.Red Cloud 236, 3.Heartland 240, 4.Heartland Lutheran 263, 5.Silver Lake 275, 6.Superior 276, 7.BDS 280, 8.Blue Hill 285, Deshler NTS, Exeter-Milligan NTS

