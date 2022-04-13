Huskie golfers defeat wind to take the Geneva Invite title

GENEVA – Only one score was posted in the 70s at the Fillmore Central Invite on Tuesday as high winds delegated a lot of the play and end results at Hidden Hills Golf Course in Geneva.

Thayer Central’s Zach Vondervoort fired a 78 to win the individual championship, 12 strokes clear of second place Alex Schademann of Fillmore Central.

The Heartland Huskies weathered the winds and fired the only team score under 400 with a 396 which defeated second place Thayer Central by 12 strokes. Third went to tournament host Fillmore Central with 410, fourth was Sutton with a 423 and rounding out the top five in the 10-team field was Sandy Creek with a 441.

The only other local team in the mix on Tuesday was Exeter-Milligan who totaled a team score of 505 and took seventh place overall.

Heartland was led by Jacob Regier with a 92 and Mason Hiebner with a 94. Regier’s score earned him third place overall and Hiebner’s was good for fourth place. Heartland placed four of their five golfers in the medals as Alex Goertzen took 11th with a 105 and Creighton Friesen finished 13th also with a 105. The fifth Huskie golfer was Reeve Oswald just out of the medals with a 108.

The Panthers’ Aidan Trowbridge shot a 101 for eighth place and Travis Meyer gave the hosts a third medalist as he shot a 106 and placed in 14th. The final two scores came from AJ Wusk with a 113 and Tyler Cumpston with a 119.

The Timberwolves’ Carter Milton had a strong showing as he finished in fifth place overall with a 97, while the rest of the team’s scoring was Aidan Vavra with a 114, Jayden Capek a 146 and Mike Bartu with a 148.

Heartland returns to action next Wednesday at the David City Invite.

Exeter-Milligan, Fillmore Central and Centennial will all be in Clay Center at the Sandy Creek Invite on Tuesday, April 19.

Team scores-1.Heartland 396, 2.Thayer Central 408, 3.Fillmore Central 410, 4.Sutton 423, 5.Sandy Creek 441, 6.BDS 475, 7.Exeter-Milligan 505, 8.Fillmore Central JV 512, 9.Deshler 553, 10.Fillmore Central JV2 647