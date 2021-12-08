Huskie girls unable to keep up with Sutton in 45-12 loss

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies only trailed the Sutton Mustangs 11-7 after eight minutes Tuesday evening, but they could not keep pace with the visitors over the final three quarters as Sutton pulled away for a 45-12 win.

Senior Celesta Teijema led the Huskies with four points, while senior Cynthia Cerveny and juniors Ava Tessman and Riley Goertzen each added two points to round out the Heartland scoring effort. No stats were available for Sutton.

The Huskies return to action Friday when Exeter-Milligan comes to town.