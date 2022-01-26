Huskie girls start slow in 20-point loss at Nebraska Christian

CENTRAL CITY – The Nebraska Christian Eagles soared out of the gate Tuesday night, taking a 13-3 lead over the Heartland Huskies after one quarter of play. The hosts doubled that cushion in the second quarter, outscoring the Huskies 14-4 in the period to take a 27-7 lead into the locker room.

Heartland got up off the mat during the second half, but it was too little too late in a 51-31 loss as the Huskies dropped to 3-13 on the season.

Junior Riley Goertzen and senior Celesta Teijema paced the Heartland offense, as the duo poured in nine points apiece. Senior Cynthia Cerveny scored six points, junior Felicity Johnson added five and junior Lilly Carr tallied two to round out the Huskie scoring.

No individual stats were available for Nebraska Christian nor were team stats provided for either squad.