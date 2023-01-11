Huskie girls fall 58-39 at Superior

SUPERIOR – The Superior Wildcats surged out of the gates Tuesday night, racking up 20 points in the first quarter and 18 more in the second to take a 38-14 lead into the halftime break against Heartland. The Huskies refused to fold as they outscored the hosts 25-20 in the second half, but it was too little too late to alter the game’s outcome in a 58-39 loss.