BRUNING – The Heartland Huskies concluded their season Tuesday night, as they fell to top seed BDS 60-29 in the D1-6 subdistrict semifinals.

Heartland struggled offensively as they shot just 26% (10 of 38) from the floor, and they went 1 of 8 from three. At the foul line, the Huskies knocked down 8 of 16 free throws.

Lilly Carr paced Heartland with 9 points on 3 of 6 shooting, while Riley Goertzen knocked down 3 of 8 shots and added seven. Felicity Johnson netted five points, Allie Boehr finished with four and Emersyn Oswald and Hayden Mierau capped the scoring with two apiece.

Heartland wraps up the season with a 3-17 record. Carr, Goertzen, Johnson, Maddie Maltsberger and Liliana Alvarez all took the court in a Huskie uniform for the final time Tuesday as the five seniors closed out their prep careers.