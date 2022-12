WILBER – The Heartland girls hit the road to tip off their season at Wilber-Clatonia on Friday night, where a slow start doomed the Huskies in a 31-16 loss.

Heartland scored just one point in the first half as the Wolverines built an early 17-1 lead. Wilber-Clatonia added on with a 9-5 run in the third quarter, and while the Huskies outscored the hosts 10-5 in the final frame, it wasn’t enough to change the outcome.