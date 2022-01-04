Huskie girls corral Broncos in hoops

HENDERSON – A decisive scoring advantage in the second half led the Heartland Huskies to their second win of the season Monday night as they topped the Centennial Broncos 51-31 in girls Southern Nebraska Conference basketball.

Heartland led 10-9 after the first quarter and 20-15 at the break, but put some distance between themselves and the Broncos with a 31-16 second half run.

Heartland’s 6-foot senior Celesta Teijema led all players with 22 points on nine field goals, four of which were of the 3-point variety. Heartland hit six 3-pointers in the win as junior Riley Goertzen and Felicity Johnson each knocked down one.

Along with Teijema, senior Cynthia Cerveny added nine points and sophomore Allie Boehr chipped in with five.

Heartland improves to 2-8 with the win and Centennial sees its record drop to 3-7.

No stats for the Broncos were available.

Heartland will host Fullerton on Friday night, while the Broncos travel to Sutton.

Centennial is back home Saturday with Raymond Central in town for a 2 p.m. tip.

Centennial (3-7) 9 6 10 6-31

Heartland (2-8) 10 10 15 16-51