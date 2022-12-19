Huskie boys survive low scoring affair at Thayer Central

HEBRON – In a defensive battle, the Heartland Huskies improved to 3-2 with the 36-28 win over the Thayer Central Titans in Southern Nebraska Conference play Friday night.

Heartland had two players in double figures as senior Trev Peters scored 13 and sophomore Langdon Arbuck countered with 12. Heartland was just 11 of 37 from the field for 30% and shot miserably from 3-point distance hitting just 1 of 14 tries.

The Huskies were 13 of 23 at the free throw line.

Thayer Central (3-2) was led by game-high scorer sophomore Sam Souerdyke with 22 and senior Grant Wiedel added four. No other stats were available for the Titans.

Heartland snagged 42 rebounds with Arbuck the team leader with 12 to go with his 12 points for a double-double.

Heartland will be in action on Thursday, December 29 at Lincoln Christian.

No score by quarters was provided.