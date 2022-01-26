Huskie boys hold on late, fend off Eagles

CENTRAL CITY – The Heartland Huskies raced out to a 17-13 lead after eight minutes during Tuesday night’s matchup at Nebraska Christian before a 12-9 advantage in the second quarter pushed Heartland’s cushion to seven heading into the locker room.

The Eagles battled back in the third quarter thanks to a 15-11 run, but the Huskies produced enough offense down the stretch to fend off the home team’s comeback bid in a 54-48 win. The victory marked Heartland’s fifth in a row as it improved to 11-4 on the season.