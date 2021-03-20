 Skip to main content
Huskie boys, girls run, jump and throw at the Doane Indoor
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Huskie boys, girls run, jump and throw at the Doane Indoor

Senior Maverick Hiebner wins pole vault gold

Maverick Hiebner

On this vault at 11-6 it was two legs, over easy for Maverick Hiebner of Heartland, winner of the Doane indoor pole vault Friday with a mark of 12-6.

 Steve Moseley/York News-Times

CRETE – The Heartland Huskies – some 15 girls and 20 boys strong – joined a long and deep field of Class C high school teams Friday at the Doane University field house for indoor track and field.

Early in the competition Coach Larry Vancura and his staff already had a winner in their brood. That came on the strength of a 12-6 pole vault from senior veteran Maverick Hiebner. Second was 12-even and third place came on a vault of 11-6.

Trajan Arbuck

Trajan Arbuck was in it to the end of the Doane Invitational high jump Friday in Crete. Arbuck went 6-2 and finished third on misses to runner-up Mason Combs of Wilber-Clatonia. Neligh-Oakdale senior Julien Hearn won the event’s 10 team points clearing 6-4.

Trajan Arbuck, a junior leaper, earned third in the high jump with a best mark of 6-2. Mason Combs of Wilber-Clatonia was second on misses at 6-2. The winner, Neligh-Oakdale’s Julien Harm went 6-4.

Ava Tessman cleared the pole vault bar at 6-6, good enough to deadlock for fourth with Rylee Herbert out of Elkhorn Valley High School.

Speedy freshman Cheyenne Danielson raced to fifth and a pair of precious team points in the 800 with a clocking of 2:49.35.

Sophomore Trev Peters delivered six points for the Huskies when he finished eighth (57.84) in the 400-meter sprint. In that same event Zach Quiring, another Huskie sophomore, finished just out the medals in 10th (58.2).

Vancura and his Heartland staff will coach the Huskie boys and girls again next Thursday at the invite in Sutton.

