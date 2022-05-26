Huskers visit York Youth Football Camp

Snodgrass, Sanford, Kolarevic on hand to brighten up a dreary day outdoors

YORK - The weather outside Wednesday morning was miserable, but that didn’t dampen the smiles and the excitement inside York High School as 90 kids went through their second day of York Youth football camp.

Three Husker football players helped to make those smiles even bigger.

York high graduate and Nebraska linebacker Garrett Snodgrass brought along with him to York on Wednesday, Benkelman native Phalen Sanford, a safety, and Traverse, Michigan’s Chris Kolarevic who plays nickel back in the Nebraska secondary.

Working with the kids on both offensive and defensive drills were current York High School coaches and players along with the three Husker players.

Garrett Snodgrass, a sophomore at NU, helped the York Dukes win the 2017 Class B state football championship and was named the York News-Times Male Athlete of the Year in 2018-2019. He said it is a lot of fun getting to come back and see the kids.

“First of all it’s nice being able to see the kids and being able to be role models for them. Getting to interact with them is really a lot of fun. We teach them like the basic skills, nothing crazy,” said Snodgrass. “Good movement, athletic things and not just football things per-se. Just build up their athleticism, give them something to do and just having fun with it. The biggest thing is really just having fun. The interaction alone is a lot of fun and when somebody does something good hyping them up and high-fiving them.”

Living every kid’s dream is what Phalen Sanford is doing and being able to show these kids that a small town football player can also achieve those dreams and they too can someday wear the Husker red.

“That’s something you dream of and work for your whole life. When you are 8 years old you have the plastic Nebraska helmet on and you are throwing the ball to yourself,” said Sanford. “It’s a dream come true for sure. It’s great to show these kids that it can be done coming from small town Nebraska and 8-man football.”

“Now with NIL coming out we get to do more stuff with the kids. Last summer I made it out to a handful of camps, maybe five or six times to work with kids and I plan to be at a lot more of them this summer,” Sanford added. “If I can get to a camp two or three (times) a month it would be great. I love working with communities and helping out young kids that love the sport that I love.”

During Wednesday’s camp each of the Huskers worked with a pod of kids on blocking techniques, the skills of being a defensive back and many other facets of the game. They also played a little bit of football indoors on the York High basketball court.

Kolarevic's road to becoming a Husker took him through Cedar Falls, Iowa and Northern Iowa University.

How did the Michigan boy end up in Nebraska?

“That actually is a really long story, but short and sweet I didn’t really have any offers out of high school and UNI (University of Northern Iowa) offered me really late and I felt that is where I needed to go. A divine intervention kind of and I learned from some really good coaches and players at how to be great at this game,” Kolarevic said. “I went to UNI, played well for a couple of years and then decided to grad transfer to Nebraska. When I went into the transfer portal coach Chins (Eric Chinander) called me up and offered me and said he wanted me to play linebacker at Nebraska.”

Kolarevic said working with kids in these camps takes him back.

“It takes me back to when I was this age. I grew up going to these types of camps and seeing the guys who played from Michigan and Michigan State. I remember guys like Joey Carriage, Riley Bullough, Max Bullough, Matt Seybert and I can still name all these guys and they were guys I remember from when I was younger and in high school,” added Kolarevic. “That was my inspiration for why I wanted to do this. So if I can be that inspiration for a kid here and be a part of him being able to achieve his dreams; that is what it is all about.”

All three players said that this year’s Nebraska team will feature a lot of new faces with all the transfers.

“There are a lot of new guys and that makes it interesting as to where the guys who have been here have to bring those guys along,” stated Kolarevic. “If we want to be good, there are transfers who are going to have to play and it’s up to us to bring them along.”

Snodgrass and Sanford both agreed confidence has never been a problem.

“You always go into the season with high hopes and we are really excited for this year,” Snodgrass said. “We have added a lot of guys to the roster and we are excited about building the culture.”

“I have been confident going into every season and I think we have had a great team every year and we have just kind of been unlucky a lot,” Sanford pointed out. “But this is definitely the most confident I have been in the four years I have been at Nebraska. The team seems closer than we ever have been, we have a brotherhood and just a standard that we are holding everyone to.”