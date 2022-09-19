Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family goes 4-0 to win Cross County invite

STROMSBURG – The final match of the day between the Humphrey Lindsay/Holy Family Bulldogs and the Cross County Cougars determined the Invite champion in Stromsburg on Saturday.

Both the Bulldogs and the Cougars were 3-0 going into the match that was dominated by the HLHF girls 25-15 and 25-20.

The rest of the local action which included the High Plains Storm and the Nebraska Lutheran Knights saw the Storm go 2-2 as they picked up wins over East Butler and Lutheran and the Knights struggled to a 0-4 record to fall to 2-8 on the season.

Cross County

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family had 22 team kills as four girls had four or more.

Freshman Sydney Hengelfelt led the Cougars with 20 assists and Lilly Peterson and Shyanne Anderson led the way with eight and seven kills respectively.

Bren Lemburg, Taylor Lindburg, Anderson and Hengelfelt all had three digs.

At the net Bricelynn Larson had two assists while Jayden Fellows and Anderson had one assist each.

The Cougars opened the tournament with a 25-18, 25-14 win over the Knights.

The Cougars were led in setting by freshman Hengelfelt with 18 assists, while Peterson and Larson had five kills and Bren Lemburg and Fellows had four each.

NL was led by Marissa Endorf with four of the team’s seven kills in the match, while the Knights also had four ace serves and Endorf added two solo blocks.

Junior Kaylee Schoen, Endorf and Jasmine Malchow had seven digs each.

In the team’s second match they swept past the East Butler Tigers 25-11 and 25-16.

CC finished with 21 kills as Anderson led the way with six, Lemburg chipped in with five and Fellows and Peterson contributed four each.

The Cougars had three ace serves and Anderson led the defense with 13 digs. Hengelfelt was 59 of 59 setting with 17 assists.

Cross County moved to 3-0 in the invite when they defeated the High Plains Storm by the scores of 26-24 and 25-23

The Storm had 22 team kills as they were led by senior Kenzie Wruble with seven and Courtney Carlstrom and Rylee Ackerson with four each.

Cross County had 21 kills with Anderson the team leader with six and Lemburg chipping in with five.

High Plains finished with six ace serves as Carlstrom and senior Hailey Lindburg had two apiece and on defense Carlstrom had two blocks and 11 team-high digs.

The sophomore also led the team in assists with 14.

Hengelfelt had 17 set assists and she also had a team high three blocks and finished with five digs. On defense Anderson had 13 digs.

High Plains

The Storm opened with a tough 2-1 win over the East Butler Tigers by the scores of 25-20, 29-31 and 26-24.

High Plains had 36 team kills with Wruble and Lindburg in double figures with 12 and 11 respectively. As a team the Storm was 114 of 131 for a .145 hitting percentage.

Emily Ackerson and Wruble had three aces; Rylee Ackerson totaled five blocks and Wruble and Emily Ackerson had 15 digs.

Carlstrom was 104 of 104 with 31 assists.

Caryn Bongers led East Butler with nine kills and four ace serves and two blocks.

Senior Kate Rathjen racked up 32 digs and junior Sydney Pernicek added 27 set assists.

High Plains scored the 2-0 win over the Knights by the scores of 25-16 and 25-21.

Lindburg and Wruble led the way with six and four kills respectively; Carlstrom had three ace serves; four digs and eight assists.

In the team’s 25-20, 26-24 loss to HLHF no team or individual stats were available.

Nebraska Lutheran

HLHF was a 25-6, 25-14 winner over the Knights.

Nebraska Lutheran had just three kills in the loss as Endorf was the team leader with two, while sophomore Anne Prigge had both of the team’s ace serves and she added seven blocks and seven digs.

HLHF finished with 20 kills led by five from three different girls.

East Butler handed the Knights a 25-21, 25-14 loss.

Senior Lily Otte led the team with four kills; the Knights finished with four ace serves; Otte had seven blocks and Endorf five while Otte had 14 digs and senior Malchow provided six set assists.

Action resumes for all three teams this week as Cross County travels to David City tonight; Nebraska Lutheran hosts BDS and Shelby Rising City in CRC triangular action and High Plains hosts St. Edward and Elba all these game tonight.