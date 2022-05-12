HP, Lutheran, McCool girls compete in D2 track

OSCEOLA - The Fullerton Warriors went to the final event of the Class D2 District Track and Field meet with a slim four point lead over the host Osceola Bulldogs.

The Warriors solidified their district championship by winning the 4x400 relay and went on to the 115-107 win as Osceola finished in third place.

The McCool Junction Mustangs finished the day with 89.5 points for third place, East Butler was fourth with 74 and rounding out the top five teams was Cedar Bluffs with 43.

Nebraska Lutheran took sixth with one state qualifier, High Plains was seventh with 25.5 points and two girls headed to state, while Hampton had seven points but no state qualifiers.

The Mustangs’ McKenna Yates won the high jump as she cleared 4-11 and junior Payton Gerken was a double winner. She posted a time of 5:55.15 in the 1600 and in the 3200 was clocked at 13:28.62.

The 4x800 relay of Gerken, Yates, Sara Weisheit and Jadon Hess crossed the finish line in 10:41.20 to win.

The Mustangs 4x400 team which consisted of Gerken, Yates, Brooke Schulz and Hess was second with a time of 4:27.41.

In the discus the area had two local athletes in the two top state qualifying spots. High Plains’ Emily Ackerson won the discus with a throw of 100-11 and McCool Junction freshman Morgan Thieman took second with a toss of 98-01.

In the pole vault, Anna Vodicka is headed back to Omaha as she cleared 9-0 to win.

High Plains got a second girl on the bus for state when junior Kenzie Wruble took second in the triple jump with a distance 32-03.

Nebraska Lutheran’s Jasmine Malchow ran a 16.92 in the 100 hurdles, her best of the year by a half second. She finished second in the finals.

The Class D State Track and Field meet will be held on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 at Omaha Burke Stadium.

The field events will get underway on both days, with running events not starting until 1:30 p.m.

Women’s team scoring -1. Fullerton 115, 2.Osceola 107, 3.McCool Junction 89.5, 4.East Butler 74, 5.Cedar Bluffs 43, 6.Nebraska Lutheran 28, 7.High Plains 25.5, 8.Weeping water 19, 9.Mead 18, 10.Hampton 7.