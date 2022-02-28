Howells-Dodge pulls away from Cross County late in district finals

HOWELLS – With 5:48 to play in the Class C2-7 district finals Monday night, Cross County only trailed Howells-Dodge 45-38. However, the Jaguars countered with a 3-pointer to push the cushion back to double digits, and the Cougars could not keep pace.

Howells-Dodge pulled away at the foul line down the stretch to advance to the state tournament with a 63-47 win. The two schools also met on the gridiron during the postseason, with the Jaguars pulling out a 42-12 victory at Memorial Stadium to win the D-1 state title.

An early blitz from beyond the arc propelled the Jaguars to a 15-7 lead after eight minutes, but the Cougars remained within shouting distance throughout the middle two quarters and trailed by eight points entering the game’s final eight minutes.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Cross County still only trailed by 10, but the Cougars simply couldn’t match the Jags’ hot 3-point shooting. They also failed to generate many extra opportunities as Howells-Dodge crashed the glass to a 33-15 rebounding advantage.

Both of those factors combined to create a free throw-fest over the final four minutes as the Cougars resorted to fouling in an attempt to extend the game. Blake Sindelar delivered at the line for Howells-Dodge, as the senior drained 11 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter and scored 13 points in the stanza.

Sindelar netted a game-high 32 points for the Jaguars, while Gavin Nelson added 16 points and buried five treys. The duo combined for eight made triples as Howells-Dodge finished 8 of 14 (57.1%) from deep.

Cross County, meanwhile, connected on just 4 of 18 chances from beyond the arc (22.2%).

Cory Hollinger kept Cross County in the game for the better part of three quarters, as the senior knocked down nine shots from the floor and poured in a team-high 21 points before fouling out late in the game.

Senior Damon Mickey joined him in double figures with 10 points, while senior Haiden Hild added eight and canned a pair of shots from downtown.

Tanner Hollinger and Hayden Allen added three points apiece for the Cougars, while Carter Seim rounded out the scoring with two points.

Cross County shot 18 of 44 (40.9%) from the floor for the game, while Howells-Dodge finished the night shooting 17 of 36 (47.2%).

The Jaguars also enjoyed a massive advantage from the charity stripe in addition to their 3-point shooting edge. Howells Dodge drained 19 of 29 free throws (66.5%) compared to Cross County, which attempted just six foul shots all game and connected on four.

Cory Hollinger, Mickey, Hild, Seim and Shayden Lundstrom all took the court for the final time in their high school careers as the Cougars conclude the season with a 23-4 record.