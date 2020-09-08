Howells-Dodge circled on the Cross County calendar

STROMSBURG-There are a few games every season that seem to get a team’s attention just a little bit more than others do.
For the Cross County Cougars who are 3-0 and rated No. 1 in the Lincoln Journal Star and No. 3 in the Omaha World-Herald the Howells-Dodge Jaguars are scheduled to be in town on Friday night, and they have the full attention of the Cougars.
“There are a few games on the schedule that we kind of have circled this season. Obviously, this is one of them,” commented Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano. “Competing against a team like Howells-Dodge is a real litmus test for your program. Gives you a great chance to see what you're all about. It is nights like this coming Friday that make high school football so special in our state.”
The Howells Bobcats football program between the year’s 2000 to 2010 won nine state titles, all of those in D1 with the exception of 2010 when they won it all in Class D2.
The Dodge Pirates won six state titles in both D1 and D2 and since the two schools have combined in 2011-2012 the Jaguars have made an appearance in eight state play-offs, but have not won a state championship.
This year’s Jaguar team is no different than the ones in the past and DeLano said they are big, fast and physical.
“The challenges are plenty. They're big, they're fast and they're physical. It always stands out to me when I see film on them just how hard they play. They always play with a high motor,” DeLano pointed out. “The focus for us is simple: Believe that we can compete, match their physicality and answer the call when the No. 1 team in the state comes to your place to play.”
The Jaguars are primarily a run team, with the pass playing a very small role on the offense so far this year.
Howells-Dodge averages 238 yards a game running the ball and just 51 yards passing, but senior quarterback Jacob Tomcak is 5 of 6 passing for 100 yards and three touchdowns.
The ground game is led by junior Levi Belina a 5-foot 11 inch 170 pound runner who averages 8.4 yards per carry.
“Offensively, they haven't changed a bit in however many years they've been doing this. Power run game; they have great discipline with their "toss scheme" and they are extremely physical at the outside linebacker and fullback positions,” Delano said. “Defensively, they're 3-2 / 3-3. Each position from defensive line to the defensive backs is physical and they fly to the football. They definitely don't make mistakes so they are never known as a team that beats themselves. They are extremely well coached.”
The Cross County offense will counter with a pair of running backs who will probably have a lot to do with the record books at Cross County before they graduate.
Junior Carter Seim has run for nearly 600 yards in three games while averaging an astounding 14 yards per carry.
Senior Isaac Noyd has carried the ball 42 times for 425 yards and he is averaging over 10 yards a carry.
As a team the Cougars have put up 465 yards on the ground at Blue Hill; 420 yards in the win over Clarkson-Leigh and just this past Friday night 456 yards against Thayer Central Titans. That comes out to an average of 447 yards a game.
DeLano said the Cougars will continue to do what they have been doing and don’t expect any change to their approach.
“We don't necessarily change who we are for anyone, really. We have done that in the past; however, we preach to our kids that we have an identity and we stay true to form,” DeLano added. “Plus, you're not going to confuse a staff like the one at Howells-Dodge. They've seen it all through the years.”
“They're one of those programs. Teams like Howells-Dodge, BDS along with Falls City Sacred Heart and a few others that are always on top. This year is no different. When you are as well coached and disciplined as Howells-Dodge you're always prolific, in my opinion,” DeLano concluded. “They are always going to have athletes, too. This year is no different. We have a lot of respect for them.”
