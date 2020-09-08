Howells-Dodge circled on the Cross County calendar

STROMSBURG-There are a few games every season that seem to get a team’s attention just a little bit more than others do.

For the Cross County Cougars who are 3-0 and rated No. 1 in the Lincoln Journal Star and No. 3 in the Omaha World-Herald the Howells-Dodge Jaguars are scheduled to be in town on Friday night, and they have the full attention of the Cougars.

“There are a few games on the schedule that we kind of have circled this season. Obviously, this is one of them,” commented Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano. “Competing against a team like Howells-Dodge is a real litmus test for your program. Gives you a great chance to see what you're all about. It is nights like this coming Friday that make high school football so special in our state.”

The Howells Bobcats football program between the year’s 2000 to 2010 won nine state titles, all of those in D1 with the exception of 2010 when they won it all in Class D2.

The Dodge Pirates won six state titles in both D1 and D2 and since the two schools have combined in 2011-2012 the Jaguars have made an appearance in eight state play-offs, but have not won a state championship.

This year’s Jaguar team is no different than the ones in the past and DeLano said they are big, fast and physical.