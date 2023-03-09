LINCOLN – All season long, the York boys have made a name for themselves in the fourth quarter, often buckling down in crunch time to make the plays necessary to pull out wins. The Dukes delivered an encore performance on the biggest stage Thursday night, outscoring 3-seed Scottsbluff 18-10 over the final eight minutes to pull off a 67-54 upset and advance to the state semifinals.

“That’s a big thing for us in every sport. We have to win the fourth quarter, and we have to win it big,” senior guard Garrett Ivey said after the game. We have to have all the energy, all the momentum and we came out with that tonight and were able to finish it off.”

The victory didn’t come easily, as the Dukes saw a hot start turn into a deficit thanks to a Scottsbluff rally in the third quarter. However, York countered with a big run to end the period and regain the lead, then closed strong over the final eight minutes.

“That adversity is just a normal state tournament game. There’s just runs because everyone is good,” head coach Scott Lamberty said after the game. “We had a couple lulls where we didn’t move the ball as well, didn’t have as good shot selection and they hit a couple threes or got a layup, so the run’s back and forth. Our kids were poised and met every run with their own run and were able to stabilize it in the end.”

York got out to a quick start, outscoring the Bearcats 18-13 over the first eight minutes. Scottsbluff had whittled the deficit to four points at 26-22 in the waning moments of the first half, when Ivey ripped off a personal 6-0 run to give the Dukes a little breathing room with a 32-26 lead at the break.

“Scottsbluff came back with a bit of a run themselves, so I knew if we wanted to win this game we had to do get something back to get the momentum,” he said. “We did a great job spacing the floor, setting everyone up for looks, and I got the looks I wanted and I was able to knock them down.”

The Bearcats picked themselves off the mat, rallying to seize a 44-42 lead with under three minutes left in the third quarter.

However, York had an answer on their next trip down the court, as sophomore Ryan Huston canned a trey to put the Dukes back in front by a point. The bucket sparked a 7-0 run to end the third stanza, giving the No. 6 seed in Class B a 49-45 cushion entering the final eight minutes.

That run proved to be a turning point in the game; after Scottsbluff put in the first two points of the fourth quarter, York went on another 7-0 run thanks to a bucket from Huston, Ivey’s second 3-pointer of the ballgame and an Austin Phinney layup.

Phinney’s bucket prompted a Bearcat timeout and capped an extended 14-2 York run dating to the third quarter, putting the Dukes on top 56-46 with 6:05 remaining in the ballgame.

“I think that was everything for us,” Ivey said after the game. “Basketball is a game of runs itself, so once we got on that run, we knew we weren’t going to give up another one. We were just going to keep going and finish it off.”

The Dukes still weren’t out of the clear, as Scottsbluff crawled to within five points at 59-54 thanks to a three-minute scoring drought from York. With 1:12 left and the Bearcats in possession of the basketball, Huston blocked a shot and found Ryan Seevers on the other end for a transition layup, making it a seven-point ballgame.

Scottsbluff would not score again, as York scored the game’s final eight points to complete the upset with a 67-54 win. Over the final eight minutes, the Dukes racked up 18 points to the Bearcats’ 10 to punch a ticket to the state semifinals, where 2-seed Platteview awaits.

After the game, Lamberty said the depth of York’s bench allows the Dukes to rest their regulars just enough to keep them fresh for the fourth quarter, where they can close out strong.

“Mostly we’ve been going seven with Marshall (McCarthy) and Leyton (Snodgrass),” he said of the rotation. “Leyton gives us production off the bench, and we got Riley Clark a little bit in the second quarter to give our guards a little bit of a break, and we actually put Carter Stenger in there late to guard No. 5 so Seevers didn’t pick up a fifth foul, and he did a good job guarding the kid. We’ve got some people and some pieces that gives us just enough of a break to where in that fourth quarter we have enough legs to finish the job.”

York shot 53.1% (26 of 49) and 5 of 14 from beyond the arc in the win. They also hit on 10 of 14 free throws and buried the Bearcats behind a balanced offensive effort. Leading the charge offensively was an unlikely hero – Huston.

The sophomore entered the game as the Dukes’ fifth-leading scorer; he knocked down seven shots from the floor and tied for the game high with 16 points.

“Honestly, it just happens sometimes. Players have to step up, and that’s what I did tonight,” Huston said. “Hopefully we can do the same thing tomorrow and get on to Saturday. It’s amazing, man. It’s the best thing you could feel ever.”

Behind him, Ivey poured in 15 points and fellow senior Barrett Olson followed close behind with 14, while Snodgrass netted 10 as the fourth Duke to crack double figures.

Phinney finished with six points, Seevers added four and McCarthy rounded out the scoring with two.

“We tell them all along our team can be really balanced, and we’re at our best when we’re balanced,” Lamberty said. “Seevers struggled a little bit tonight, everyone else picked him up and tomorrow he probably has a little bit different day too. They’ll keep after it and keep moving the basketball because I think they trust each other to score.”

The Dukes also held a 26-22 edge on the glass and won the turnover battle 11-8. Scottsbluff shot 48.8% 21 of 43) from the floor, but it just wasn’t enough to keep pace with York’s highly efficient shooting night.

Nate Kelley led the Bearcats with 16 points, while Kaedon Patton added 14 and Kellon Harris finished with 12.

In York’s first state appearance since 2019, the Dukes pulled off the upset to advance to the semifinals, where Platteview and standout Connor Millikan – who poured in 36 points in Thursday’s win over Norris – await Friday afternoon.

It was a big moment for the program, but especially so for York’s talented senior class of Ivey, Seevers, Olson, Phinney, McCarthy and Dalton Snodgrass.

“Our seniors have worked for this for a long time, so for them to take advantage of today was really good for them.” Lamberty said. “That gives them another day to play, and we’ll see what happens tomorrow. I’m proud of the kids.”

“It feels pretty good,” Ivey added. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time, and I know a lot of the guys have too, so it’s good to come out and show it.”