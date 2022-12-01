Hot shooting sparks York in 76-44 romp of Ralston

YORK – Fresh off a district finals berth last winter, an experienced York lineup picked up where it left off a year ago in Thursday’s season opener against Ralston. The Dukes’ offense fired on all cylinders early and often as the hosts racked up 18 points apiece in each of the first three quarters and notched 22 in the final stanza in a 76-44 rout.

“I thought we played pretty well overall. The intensity was pretty high,” head coach Scott Lamberty said. “We had a couple lulls, but that’s bound to happen early in the season. Offensively, once we realized we needed to get to the basket and be strong we were okay. There were times we took a tough double-clutch, double-pump shot and once we fixed that we were fine. I thought the kids did a good job finishing.”

The hosts jumped all over the visiting Rams early, opening the game on an 18-2 run in the first quarter. Garrett Ivey led the way with a trio of buckets in the first period, while Austin Phinney and Barrett Olson added four points each.

York didn’t let up offensively, racking up another 18 points in the second quarter to take a 36-12 lead into the locker room. Ralston chipped away at the deficit with a 19-18 edge in the third quarter, but the Dukes closed the final eight minutes on a 22-13 run to open the new season in style with a 32-point rout.

“The kids prepared well through the summer and prepared well these last three weeks,” Lamberty said. “We have so many interchangeable parts. A lot of guys can get to the basket, a lot of guys can shoot the three, everyone’s buying in on the defensive (end). We have a lot of work to do there, but everyone’s buying in and we’re being aggressive defensively, getting our rotations better and starting to box out better. Those are the little details that help you throughout the year.”

Ralston shook off a slow shooting start to finish 24 of 47 from the floor (45%), but it just wasn’t good enough to keep pace with York’s torrid offensive showing.

The Dukes drained exactly half of their 60 shots and went 4 of 16 from beyond the arc while also connecting on 12 of 21 chances at the foul line. York also crushed the Rams on the glass 36-22 and enjoyed a 25-11 edge in the turnover department.

Olson led the charge, knocking down nine shots from the floor to lead all scorers with 20 points. The senior figures to play a key role for the Dukes this season after transferring back from Grand Island.

“He’s got experience being able to get to the basket and knowing how strong he has to finish, he knows how to knock down big threes and is getting better and better defensively,” Lamberty said. “He just adds another dimension to what we can do.”

Phinney finished with 10 points, while Ivey and Ryan Seevers chipped in eight apiece. Ryan Huston racked up 13 points coming off the bench, including a nine-point fourth quarter.

Leyton Snodgrass also came off the bench and tallied eight points, while Riley Clark finished with four, Carter Stenger notched three and Marshall McCarthy added two.

“I think Leyton and Ryan have done a great job learning how to be aggressive, learning how to be strong. They still have a ways to go, but it’s a good start for both of them,” Lamberty said. “Riley Clark and Carter Stenger, they’re doing the same thing. They’re going to get more minutes here and there, it depends on the night, but those are kids that work real hard in practice. Carter’s getting back from his injury and has only had about three or four practices, so for them it’s good experience because they both can bring a dimension to the team that we can use.”