Hot bats spark Fusion 16s to comeback win over Columbus

Peterson goes 3 for 4, Mattox tosses complete game in 10-7 York victory

YORK – Ellie Peterson finished 3 for 4 at the plate, drove in a pair of runs and accounted for a quarter of the York Fusion’s 12 hits Monday night, while Lauryn Mattox went the distance in the circle to earn the win as York erased an early four-run deficit in a 10-7 win over the Columbus Havoc.

The Fusion drew first blood in the top of the first, as Maggie Rauert hammered a ground ball into left field for a two-out single and Peterson knocked her in with a single to left of her own.

York’s early cushion did not last, however, as the Havoc tagged Mattox for five runs in the bottom of the inning thanks to four singles, a York error and a pair of wild pitches.

The Fusion failed to capitalize on Sierra Rasmussen’s one-out single in the second, and when Mattox walked the leadoff batter in the Columbus half of the frame, it appeared a rout might be on.

However, Mattox battled back, inducing a ground ball before fanning the next batter for two quick outs. A pop up to second ended the inning and kept the Havoc off the board heading to the third.

Megan Wright sparked a Fusion rally in the top of the third, blasting a ball to the wall in right-center field for a leadoff triple. Mattox stepped to the plate and singled on a ground ball up the middle to plate Wright and make it a 5-2 ballgame, but York’s offense was just getting started.

After a ground out, Peterson laced an RBI single to left field, stole second and scored on Kynli Combs’ line-drive single to center field.

Combs stole second to put a runner in scoring position with one out, but back-to-back ground outs ended the threat. However, the Fusion plated a trio of runs in the inning to make it a one-run game heading to the bottom of the third.

Mattox worked around a one-out error to hang a ‘0’ in the home half and the York bats went back to work in the top of the fourth.

Lauren Hills led off the inning by reaching on a dropped third strike and stealing second to put a runner in scoring position with nobody out. Abrielle Linder cashed in, ripping an RBI single up the middle to tie the game.

Linder stole second, then stole third and scored on a wild pitch, putting the Fusion on top 6-5. Wright drew a walk and stole second, but the Columbus pitcher retired the next two batters.

Peterson legged out an infield single on a ground ball to the shortstop and stole second to put a pair of runners in scoring position, but a strikeout ended the threat.

Staked to a one-run lead, Mattox worked around a two-out single and a stolen base, fanning the next batter looking to end the inning.

York entered the top of the fifth looking for some insurance and got it. Lily Kowalski opened the rally with a leadoff single and advanced on an error by the right fielder, and Rasmussen drove her home with an RBI single.

Linder reached on a hit-by-pitch and Wright drew her second walk of the game to load the bases with one out for Mattox, who smacked a line drive into center field for a two-run single. Rauert reached on a fielder’s choice and a wild pitch scored the 10th York run.

Peterson hit a rocket to second base with two outs, but the Columbus fielder held onto the line drive for the final out of the frame.

Trailing 10-5 heading to the bottom of the last, the Havoc led off the frame with a single and a stolen base. Mattox induced a ground ball to shortstop, but an errant throw got away from Rauert at first base and a run scored on the error, trimming the York cushion to 10-6.

An RBI ground out made it 10-7, but Mattox retired two of the next three batters to end the game and seal the three-run win.

Peterson finished 3 for 4 and drove in a pair of runs to spark York’s offense as the Fusion racked up 10 runs on 12 hits. Mattox added a multi-hit game of her own with three RBIs, as the duo combined for five of York’s 12 hits and drove in half of their 10 runs.

Rasmussen also went 2 for 3 and drove in a run as the third Fusion batter with a multi-hit game.

Wright notched York’s only extra-base hit as she went 1 for 2 with a triple and a pair of walks, and Combs and Linder added RBI base knocks of their own to cap the Fusion’s offensive outburst.

Mattox settled in after a slow start and went the distance in the circle to pick up the win for York. The incoming sophomore allowed seven hits and seven runs – four earned – with two walks and four ‘Ks’ across five innings.