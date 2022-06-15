Hot bats bomb Fusion 16s past St. Paul

Wright homers twice, Combs once in 12-3 rout

YORK – The York offense fired on all cylinders Wednesday night as Megan Wright crushed a pair of home runs and Kynli Combs went yard once, sparking a 14-hit, 12-run Fusion outburst in a nine-run victory over St. Paul in the first game of a triangular with Fairbury at the York Softball Complex.

St. Paul got to York starter Lauryn Mattox early, loading the bases with nobody out thanks to a single, bunt single and a Fusion error. Mattox settled in, forcing a pair of ground balls to third baseman Ellie Gartner and limiting the damage to two runs heading to the bottom of the first.

The Fusion wasted no time chipping away at the early deficit. Wright legged out an infield single to lead off the home half of the first inning and Sophia Liston followed with a single to center field.

With two on and nobody out, Mattox reached on an error as York scored its first run to trim the St. Paul lead in half. Maggie Rauert answered with a ground ball down the third-base line that rolled into left field for an RBI single.

Gartner stepped to the plate and laced an RBI single to right, and an error on the St. Paul fielder allowed another run to score as Gartner raced to third, making it 4-2 York.

After a strikeout for the first out of the inning, Combs cashed in on an RBI single and Lily Kowalski drew a walk. Both runners moved up on a successful double steal, putting two in scoring position with two outs for Sierra Rasmussen.

Rasmussen hit a ground ball to third base, but Kowalski strayed too far off second base and found herself caught in a rundown as Gartner headed home. Kowalski stayed alive on the base paths long enough for the run to score, and York took a 6-2 lead to the top of the second.

Mattox sat St. Paul down in order, bringing the top of the Fusion lineup to the plate to lead off the home half of the frame.

Wright delivered, smoking a rocket over the fence in left-center field. The shortstop’s solo shot extended the York cushion to 7-2, but the Fusion could not capitalize on a two-out single from Rauert and carried a five-run lead to the top of the third.

Mattox walked a pair of batters and gave up an RBI single as St. Paul cut the deficit to four, but the pitcher rebounded with a pair of strikeouts and a ground out to limit the damage.

Ellie Peterson ripped a ground ball through the infield into right to lead off the bottom of the third, then took off on the first pitch of the next at-bat. However, the centerfielder would not get a stolen base as Combs crushed the ball over the left-center field fence.

The catcher’s two-run blast made it 9-2, but the Fusion weren’t done yet. After a strikeout recorded the first out, Zoey Cornett singled to right field and Rasmussen hammered a ground ball up the middle.

With one down and two runners on, Wright stepped to the plate for the third time and cranked a shot to deep right-center field. The ball hit the top of the fence and bounced over the wall for a three-run bomb as the shortstop circled the bases for the second time in as many innings.

Liston drew a walk, but St. Paul retired the next two batters to end the inning. Before York could take the field for the top of the fourth, the time limit expired, ending the game and clinching the 12-3 Fusion victory.

Wright tattooed a pair of home runs and finished the day with three hits and four RBIs, while Combs went 2-for-2 and drove in a trio of runs. The duo combined for five of York’s 14 hits and seven of their RBIs, but Rauert and Rasmussen also recorded multi-hit outings.

Mattox fanned three batters over three innings of work to earn the win in the circle for the Fusion. The incoming sophomore allowed three runs – two earned – on four hits and walked a pair of hitters.