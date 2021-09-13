Host Mustangs, Storm have mixed result at volleyball invite

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs and High Plains Storm competed at the Mustangs’ home volleyball tournament Saturday. McCool Junction went 1-2 while High Plains won both of its matches.

McCool Junction 2, St. Edward 0

In a tight matchup, the Mustangs emerged with a pair of 26-24 victories to complete the sweep and pick up their second win of the year.

Kaeli Meehan hammered three kills to lead McCool Junction, while Shelby Tritt had two. Tritt also recorded three of the Mustangs’ five service aces. Zarina Flaherty posted a team-high eight digs, followed by six from Brooke Schulz. In the setting game, Bailey Hall tallied four assists.

High Plains 2, McCool Junction 0

The Storm handled the Mustangs 25-15, 25-9 in their opener Saturday. Tritt hammered three of McCool Junction’s four kills in the match, while Hall had the team’s only ace. Tritt also blocked two shots for the Mustangs.

Flaherty recorded nine of the Mustangs’ 14 digs. High Plains stats were not available.

High Plains 2, Elba 0

The Storm rolled to a win in consecutive sets, downing the Bluejays 25-12, 25-17. High Plains stats were not available.