Host Dukes win 14 of 20 matches, finish second to the Badgers

YORK – The York Dukes laced up their shoes and took to the tennis courts Friday as they welcomed four other teams to town for their home invite. Behind a pair of 4-1 performances from senior Hallie Newman at second singles and juniors Regin Dunham and Tina Hallisey at No. 2 doubles, York won 14 of 20 matches and racked up 17 points to finish as runner-up to Bennington.

“After a delayed start due to wet courts, the weather shaped up and we were able to enjoy a good day of competition,” York head coach Josh Miller said. “Hallie Newman had her best day of the season with a 4-1 record and some really consistent tennis. Regin and Tina also went 4-1 to take home another second place medal. Ellie (Peterson) went 3-2 against some tough competition and landed in second place as well. Lily (Nuss) and Mayah (Colle) had some ups and downs but earned a nice victory over Norris in come from behind fashion to avenge a loss from last week.”

Newman dropped an 8-3 decision to Norris during her third match, the senior’s only blemish on the day as she finished second at No. 2 singles with a 4-1 record, including three victories by a margin of 8-1 or better.

Dunham and Hallisey also won four of their five matches to notch a second-place finish at second doubles. The junior duo lost to Bennington 8-3 but notched victories over Wilber-Clatonia, Holdrege, Norris and Waverly.

Ellie Peterson tallied a third-runner up finish for the Dukes at lead singles, where the sophomore opened the day with a trio of wins before dropping a tight 8-6 decision against Bennington and falling to Waverly in her final match of the day.

Juniors Lily Nuss and Mayah Colle notched a 3-2 record at lead doubles, including wins over Wilber-Clatonia and the rally against Norris.

“This is day one of five meets in a row, so this group started off nicely with a combined record of 14-6 today,” Miller said. “We are not where we need to be yet, but I did see some growth from all of the players.”

York will take on Grand Island at noon Monday, followed by Columbus at 2:30. A trip to Hastings awaits Tuesday, followed by a road dual against Crete originally scheduled for May 5 but postponed to Wednesday. The team closes the week at the Waverly Invite on Thursday.

The Dukes also saw a trio of junior varsity players compete Friday. Megan Wright, Lael Schwarz and Zoey Cornett filled in for Wilber-Clatonia because the Wolverines did not have a full lineup.

“Megan and Lael went toe to toe with some No. 1 doubles teams and definitely held their own,” Miller said. “This was the first competition they have played together in and boy did they shine. Zoey was very competitive at No. 1 singles as well and I love her competitive attitude. The future of York Duke tennis is bright and these three proved that today big time.”