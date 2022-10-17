Hornets, Bulldogs win Monday consolation games at CRC

YORK – The Crossroads Conference Volleyball Tournament moved from York High School to the York City Auditorium on Monday.

Two early games prior to the semifinals round matches featured 13-seed McCool Junction taking on No. 12 seed Giltner and No. 9 seed Nebraska Lutheran battling No. 11 seed Osceola.

Giltner won the first match 2-0 by the scores of 25-12 and 25-16.

In the second game it was Osceola with the sweep by the scores of 25-19 and 25-12.

Giltner 2 McCool Junction 0

McCool Junction got up early 2-0 on Giltner, but that lead was very short-lived as the Hornets went on a 7-1 run to open a lead that McCool Junction would never recover from.

Giltner’s lead expanded to 13-7 and 22-11 as the Mustangs struggled with several aspects of their game. The first set went to the Hornets 25-12.

McCool Junction and Giltner battled nearly tooth-and-nail in the second set with the score tied at 4-4 and 6-6 before the Hornets eventually went up 13-10 and Mustangs head coach Dave Stahr had to use a time out.

Despite a few runs by the Mustangs offense, inconsistency at the net was their waterloo as the Hornets padded their lead.

Giltner finished with 17 team kills, led by five from junior Hayley Scott and four from freshman Kailyn Wilson. Another thorn in the McCool side was senior Addie Wilson, who finished with four ace serves and set up the offense from her setter’s position.

McCool had 15 kills with sophomore Josey Vodicka and Dakota Wollenburg with four each.

The Mustangs had two aces, both by junior Bri Stutzman.

Osceola 2 Nebraska Lutheran 0

Osceola jumped out to leads in both sets on Monday night and never relinquished the lead once they got it.

The Bulldogs hammered 14 kills in the first set and added eight more in the second with freshman Emersyn Prososki a terror at the net for the Bulldogs. She recorded eight kills and three solo blocks while teammate Jana Roberts had five winners and both Taylin Sanley and Ashley Engel finished with four.

The Osceola service game racked up four aces, with two from Addison Theis leading the way.

Nebraska Lutheran finished with 15 team kills. Junior Marissa Endorf led the Knights with five and senior Lily Otte ripped four.

Senior Jasmine Malchow had two of the team’s three aces. At the net, the Knights recorded two blocks on an Otte solo stuff and a combined rejection from Kaylee Schoen and Endorf.