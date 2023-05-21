OMAHA – Coming into the 2023 Nebraska State Track and Field Championships at Burke Stadium this week, it had been 16 years since the Centennial Broncos had a state champion on the girls side.

That changed in a big way this week, as speedster Savannah Horne ran the 100-meter dash finals in a shade over 12-and-a-half seconds to win the gold medal – then followed that up with another victory in the 200 meters a couple hours later.

Horne’s performance Saturday afternoon was of the record-breaking variety in more ways than one: the Broncos had never had a girl win two individual titles in the same year, nor had they ever had a state champ in either sprint.

That’s a fact the junior said she wasn’t aware of until Saturday morning.

“He (Centennial head coach Rob Johansen) said that and I was like ‘Oh, that would be really cool, actually.’ It was like 2007 was the last girl, and they’ve never had one that’s gotten gold in two different events,” she said. “It’s amazing and crazy that I am able to make that kind of history. I don’t know how else to describe it. It’s awesome.”

Horne said she felt good entering the week after winning both sprints last week at the C-6 district meet hosted by Centennial and called it a “little bit of a confidence boost” after posting the top time in the 100 prelims Friday.

Still, she knew she had to come back out Saturday and post two more solid times if she wanted to contend for the gold. To that end, Horne – who said her favorite of the two events is the 100 because it’s shorter – had a simple mindset entering the finals.

“I’ve just got to get out quick and push hard. I don’t know, there’s not a lot. You’ve just got to give it your all,” she said. “My blocks can be a lot better, and that could help a lot. It’s probably not a strength and could be a lot better.”

Horne didn’t get out to a particularly strong start out of the gates Saturday in the 100 – “I think everybody beat me out of the blocks,” she said with a laugh – but the junior’s speed eventually won out as she broke the tape in 12.54 seconds to edge out Liberty Baker of Shelby-Rising City. Baker claimed the silver medal with a time of 12.69 seconds, while Ella Garder of Superior took the bronze.

After winning the 100 title, there was no time for Horne to rest on her laurels with the 200 finals looming on the horizon.

“My coach kept saying to celebrate later, you’ve got the 200 left and you’ve got to get the gold there,” she said. "He was very confident in me, and it was a lot.”

Despite that, the Bronco’s path to her second state title was trickier to navigate.

She posted the third-best time in Friday’s 200 prelims and found herself in about third or fourth position during the turn in the finals Saturday evening.

However, Horne kicked into another gear down the stretch as she surged over the final 50 meters to sneak past Gardner at the line, clocking in at 25.74, two-tenths of a second faster than the Wildcat. Kerstyn Chapek of Bishop Neumann ran third at 26.03 seconds.

“In your head, you’re saying ‘Give up, give up,’ but you just have to keep pushing, keep that form, push and know that it’ll be over soon,” Horne said of her mindset entering the turn in the 200. “I was like ‘Oh gosh, there’s some girls ahead of me. I’ve got to push hard.’ My body just kind of took over and I just went for it.”

The junior was also scheduled to compete in a third event Saturday as the anchor leg of the Broncos’ 4x100 relay, but she ultimately elected not to run in the hopes of being 100% fresh for the finals in the sprints.

Cambria Saunders, Bree Nisly, Samara Ruether and Kate Luebbe ran the relay in 52.93 seconds to finish 14th, and Horne ensured the move paid off with a pair of gold-medal performances later in the day.

“I think it definitely helped, just to save some energy just because it was hot today,” she said of not competing of the relay. “I know my teammates were very understanding and they were there for me when I was making my decision. They were very supportive of it, and I think it was very beneficial.”

Centennial’s other state qualifier in action on the second day of the Class C meet was Ella Wambold; the sophomore clocked in at 5:45.03 in the 1600 to place 20th.

The other area team competing on day two in Class C was Cross County, as the Cougars saw three athletes compete during the first round of field events Saturday morning.

Alex Noyd finished 20th in the discus, while Lindee Kelley tied for 10th in the triple jump with a leap of 34-4½ and Sarah Forsberg finished 15th in the same event.

Cross County finished tied for 30th in the girls team standings with six points, while the Centennial girls tied for 10th with Battle Creek and Cedar Catholic at 20 points.

All of the Broncos’ scoring came from Horne, who capped a breakout junior campaign with the eighth and ninth state titles in Centennial girls track history.

Horne holds the school record in both events; she also won two district titles and a pair of conference titles, setting two 40-plus-year-old Southern Nebraska Conference meet records in the process.

Now, she can add a pair of state gold medals to the ever-growing list of accolades. It’s the fourth and fifth career state medals for Horne, who placed fourth at state in the 100 and sixth in the 200 last spring and was the 100-meter eighth-place medalist in Class C as a freshman.

Just as impressively, Horne’s showing in Omaha also capped an undefeated season for the junior, who won every individual finals race she competed in this spring – a fact she said she and Johansen have discussed frequently.

“Yeah, it’s there. It’s obviously awesome to be undefeated all season, but they just – it has been in my head a lot,” she said. “It doesn’t really both me. It’s cool that he can say that about one of his athletes and support me.”