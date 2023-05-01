HEBRON – When the dust settled at Thayer Central High School on Saturday, the Fairbury Jeffs claimed the girls Southern Nebraska Conference title with 94 points.

Milford took home a runner-up performance behind a 30-point outing from Lilly Kenning, who swept the 800, 1600 and 3200 races. Centennial took third place with 81 points, four back of Milford.

Superior (64 points) and David City (49) rounded out the top five. Area schools Fillmore Central and Heartland were also in action in Hebron, finishing 10th and 11th with 19 and 13 points, respectively.

The Broncos actually scored one more point Saturday than they did when they won the conference meet a year ago, thanks in large part to a dominant performance from junior speedster Savannah Horne.

Horne, one of three SNC athletes ranked inside the top eight in Class C in both events – the others are Superior’s Ella Gardner and Piper Havel of Thayer Central – ran second in the 100 and fourth in the 200 in the prelims but found a second gear for the finals.

First, the Centennial junior timed in at 12.32 seconds in the 100 finals to take gold and break the 47-year-old conference record, previously set by Julie Faris of Tecumseh at 12.34 seconds in 1976.

Horne then followed that up by running the 200 in 25.49 seconds to take home her second conference title of the day. Her mark broke her own Centennial school record, and it also surpassed the previous conference record, set 40 ago by Geneva’s Vicky Johnson (25.74 seconds) in 1983.

In addition, the speedster also ran the anchor leg of the Broncos’ winning 4x100 relay, which she, Cambria Saunders, Bree Nisly and Kate Luebbe ran in 52.47 seconds.

“Savannah set two new SNC records in the 100 and 200 and came from behind in the 400-meter relay to win the race,” Broncos head coach Rob Johansen said. “Savannah's time in the 100 was just .01 off her school record of 12.31 set last year. She also broke her school record of 25.95 in the 200. Savannah really stepped up her race against some good competition. This is something that not all kids can do and will benefit later in the season.”

Behind Horne, Saunders turned in a solid outing for Centennial as the senior scored in all three of her individual events. She leapt 33-9 to take runner-up in the triple jump and 16-3 for a bronze medal in the long jump, both of which were won by Superior’s Gardner. Additionally, Saunders ran the 300 hurdles in 53.13 seconds to place fifth as she scored 16 points across the three events.

Milford’s Kenning swept the distance races as expected, but Centennial still put up decent points in both events. Ella Wambold took bronze in the 1600 with a time of 6:03.90 while Grace Schernikau (6:09.37) placed fourth; the duo reversed roles in the 3200 as Schernikau ran a 12:54.40 to claim bronze and Wambold followed behind in fourth after clocking in at 13:09.36.

Lauryn Breitkreutz flung the discus 111-3 to finish as conference runner-up, while Cora Payne rounded out Centennial’s individual scoring with a fifth-place finish in the high jump after clearing 4-8.

In the 4x800 relay, Payne, Karley Naber, Schernikau and Wambold crossed the line fourth with a time of 10:41.10. The Broncos were in fifth much of the race before Wambold rallied from her anchor position, chasing down Sandy Creek over the final 50 meters to secure the higher finish.

Payne, Naber, Luebbe and Andrea Gumaer added a sixth-place finish for Centennial in the 4x400, which they ran in 4:35.28.

“Others that stepped up were Cambria Saunders in the long jump, setting a PR at 16-3 and placing third. She had a PR jump in the triple jump at 33-9 and placed second. Cambria also placed fifth in the 300 hurdles and is part of the 400 relay team that won first,” Johansen said. “Sophomore Lauryn Breitkreutz kept on improving in the discus and threw 111-3 to place second, while distance runners Grace Schernikau and Ella Wambold brought in some big points for us in the 1600 and 3200.”

Angie Schademann collected an individual SNC title for Fillmore Central in the pole vault, where the sophomore cleared the bar at 10-6 to win gold over Fairbury’s Mikya Lierman.

Kaili Head nearly made it a second win for the Panthers in the shot put, but the junior’s heave of 35-3 was one inch shy of Superior's Ariana Heusinkvelt. Head still brought home a silver medal as she and Schademann accounted for 18 of Fillmore Central’s 19 points.

The other point came from the Panthers’ 4x800 relay, where Elizabeth Lockhart, Reyna Hafer, Hallie Verhage and JaeLynn Gewecke timed in at 11:27.62 to place sixth.

Heartland scored eight of its 13 points in the pole vault, where Mariah Tessman (9-6) took bronze and Hallie Tessman (8-6) finished fifth. Allie Boehr tacked on four more points with a fourth-place finish in the shot put, which she heaved 33-1¼.

The Huskies’ final point came from their 4x100 relay, where Lilly Carr, Hallie Tessman, Isabel Johnson and Hayden Mierau timed in at 55.38 seconds and finished sixth.

Team scores

1. Fairbury (FAIR), 94; 2. Milford (MIL), 85; 3. Centennial (CENT), 81; 4. Superior (SUP), 64; 5. David City (DC), 49; 6. Sutton (SUT), 45; 7. Sandy Creek (SC), 28; 8. Thayer Central (TC), 25; 9. Wilber-Clatonia (WC), 24; 10. Fillmore Central (FC), 19; Heartland (HRT), 13

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100 – 1. Savannah Horne, CENT, 12.32

200 – 1. Savannah Horne, CENT, 25.49

400 – 1. Hannah Robertson, FAIR, 1:02.50

800 – 1. Lilly Kenning, MIL, 2:23.50

1600 – 1. Lilly Kenning, MIL, 5:42.84; 3. Ella Wambold, CENT, 6:03.90; 4. Grace Schernikau, CENT, 6:09.37

3200 – 1. Lilly Kenning, MIL, 12:19.97; 3. Grace Schernikau, CENT, 12:54.40; 4. Ella Wambold, CENT, 13:09.36

100 Hurdles – 1. Alivia Huxoll, SUT, 16.59

300 Hurdles – 1. Emily Huss, FAIR, 50.56; 5. Cambria Saunders, CENT, 53.13

4x100 – 1. CENT (Cambria Saunders, Bree Nisly, Kate Luebbe, Savannah Horne), 52.47; 6. HRT (Lilly Carr, Hallie Tessman, Isabel Johnson, Hayden Mierau), 55.38

4x400 – 1. FAIR (Sam Starr, Hannah Robertson, Allison Davis, Micah Friesen), 4:19.49; 6. CENT (Cora Payne, Karley Naber, Kate Luebbe, Andrea Gumaer), 4:35.28

4x800 – 1. MIL (Kylie Jakub, Delaney Carraher, Kaitlin Kontor, Lilly Kenning), 10:05.37; 4. CENT (Cora Payne, Karley Naber, Grace Schernikau, Ella Wambold), 10:41.10; 6. FC (Elizabeth Lockhart, Reyna Hafer, Hallie Verhage, JaeLynn Gewecke), 11:27.62

High Jump – 1. Sarah Spahr, MIL, 5-4; 5. Cora Payne, CENT, 4-8

Pole Vault – 1. Angie Schademann, FC, 10-6; 3. Mariah Tessman, HRT, 9-6; 5. Hallie Tessman, 8-6

Long Jump – 1. Ella Gardner, SUP, 19-2; 3. Cambria Saunders, CENT, 16-3

Triple Jump – 1. Ella Gardner, SUP, 36-9; 2. Cambria Saunders, CENT, 33-9

Shot Put – 1. Ariana Heusinkvelt, SUP, 35-4; 2. Kaili Head, FC, 35-3; 4. Allie Boehr, HRT, 33-1¼

Discus – 1. Camille Stauffer, MIL, 120-4; 2. Lauryn Breitkreutz, CENT, 111-3