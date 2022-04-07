Horne powers Centennial girls to third at Malcolm

MALCOLM – Sophomore Savannah Horne turned in a strong outing for the Centennial Broncos at the Malcolm Invite on Wednesday, winning two events and anchoring the first-place 4x100-meter relay team.

All told, Horne contributed to 30 of Centennial’s 84 points as the Broncos finished third in the eight-team field. Malcolm scored 123 points to run away with the team title, while Milford edged out Centennial for runner-up with 87.

Palmyra and Raymond Central rounded out the top five with 74 and 51.5 points, respectively.

Teams only competed in 16 events Wednesday, as the pole vault was not contested due to unsafe conditions

“Even though the weather conditions were poor, it did give us some experience learning to compete and as some say ‘builds character,’” Centennial head coach Rob Johansen said. “Like bringing plenty of clothes, a stocking hat and gloves.”

Undeterred by the conditions, Horne dazzled on the track to sweep the 100 and 200, where she clocked in at 12.84 and 29.03 seconds, respectively.

The sophomore also ran the anchor leg of the 4x100 relay. The Broncos’ quartet of Cambria Saunders, Karley Naber, Samara Ruether and Horne crossed the tape in 55.17 seconds to take gold.

“Savannah bounced back from jumping the gun at Wilber in the 100 to run one of her best times ever,” Johansen said. “I think that first outdoor meet created some jitters for her along with high expectations. She is settling into the season and will have some great times when the temps warm up. Savannah, along with the fast heat of girls 200 had to re-run the race due to timing issues. I had her on the stopwatch much faster in the first race.”

Centennial notched a fourth win in the 800, where sophomore Molly Prochaska finished in 1:45.86 and paced the field by nearly three seconds.

The Broncos found success in the other relays. In the 4x400, Gracen Fehlhafer, Naber, Lillian Butzke and Prochaska clocked in at 4:51.47 to take silver. Centennial added another runner-up in the 4x800.

Freshman Ella Wambold took bronze in both distance races, completing the 1600 in 6:27.29 and the 3200 in 14:13.43. Madison Brandenburgh and Grace Schernikau also scored for Centennial in the 1600 with a fourth and sixth-place finish, respectively.

Saunders added a fifth-place finish in the 300 hurdles, where the junior clocked in at 57.33 seconds.

In the field, sophomore Cora Payne cleared 4-08 in the high jump to finish fourth and Saunders placed fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 30-11¼.

“Molly Prochaska had a very good meet as well, winning the 800 by three seconds and anchoring both 3200 and 1600 meter relays for us to second place,” Johansen said. “Freshman Ella Wambold picked up third place medals in both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs. She will continue to improve as the weather warms up and she gets more race experience.”

Event winners and area athletes who placed

100 – 1. Savannah Horne, Centennial, 12.84

200 – 1. Savannah Horne, Centennial, 29.03

400 – 1. Caitlyn Adams, Milford, 1:06.21; 6. Karley Naber, Centennial, 1:12.09

800 – 1. Molly Prochaska, Centennial, 1:45.86

1600 – 1. Lilly Kenning, Milford, 5:59.34; 3. Ella Wambold, Centennial, 6:27.29; 4. Madison Brandenburgh, Centennial, 6:31.89; 6. Grace Schernikau, Centennial, 7:00.34

3200 – 1. Lilly Kenning, Milford, 12:34.96; 3. Ella Wambold, Centennial, 14:13.43

100 Hurdles – 1. Kiley Elkins, Malcolm, 17.93

300 Hurdles – 1. Madelyn Lubischer, Raymond Central, 53.57; 5. Cambria Saunders, Centennial, 57.33

4x100 – 1. Centennial, 55.17

4x400 – 1. Malcolm, 4:42.38; 2. Centennial, 4:51.47

4x800 – 1. Palmyra, 11:40.94; 2. Centennial, 11:45.06

High Jump – 1. Kiley Elkins, Malcolm, 5-0; 4. Cora Payne, Centennial, 4-08

Long Jump – 1. Makenna Gehle, Raymond Central, 15-07¾

Triple Jump – 1. Kyla Davis, Palmyra, 33-00¼; 4. Cambria Saunders, Centennial, 30-11¼

Shot Put – 1. Aspen Oliver, Wilber-Clatonia, 33-11

Discus – 1. Keira Farritor, Malcolm, 106-10