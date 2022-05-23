Horne and Noble make most of the state meet's final day

OMAHA - The start of the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships on Saturday was more like football weather than the normal 75-80 degrees that fans and athletes have come to expect.

The temperature was hovering right around 45 degrees and accompanied by a consistent 10-15 mile per hour breeze that made things a little bit on the cold side.

Only two area Class C girls were in action Saturday and both walked away from their events with two medals each.

In the Class C triple jump, Cross County senior Josi Noble won the first of her two medals when she posted a 34-8 ¾ to finish in eighth place overall. The winning jump in the event was turned in by Superior’s Ella Gardner with a mark of 37-3 ¼.

Noble would win her second medal of the day with a sixth place finish in the 400 meter final. Noble posted a time of 1:00.83. On Friday in the qualifying round, Noble had her best time of the year with a 1:00.04.

Centennial sophomore Savannah Horne qualified for the finals of the 100 on Friday and came back Saturday with a time of 12.78 and finished in fourth place. Lincoln Lutheran’s Adrianna Rodencal won the race with a clocking of 12.41. Rodencal also won the 100 hurdles and the 200.

Horne picked up her second medal in the 200 as she raced to a time of 26.79 and a sixth place effort. Horne came into state as the area leader in the 200 with her best time of the year a 25.95.

Chase County won the team championship in Class C with 70 points, Lincoln Lutheran was second with 53 and in third was Superior with 49. Centennial was tied for 22nd with seven other teams. The Cross County Cougars finished with four points and a 41st place finish.