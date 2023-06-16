In the world of sports today, it feels like most superstars’ personalities are as big as their on-court talents are, with all the brand deals and massive social media presence in addition to the increased national media attention.

I certainly don’t blame any athletes who market themselves to their fullest abilities, but at the same time I can’t help but find it a breath of fresh air of sorts when there’s a superstar who doesn’t care about all of the off-court stuff.

Such is the case with Nikola Jokic, the two-time NBA MVP and five-time All-Star who just led the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA Finals title in franchise history, earning the Finals MVP along the way.

It was a fact that Jokic – who hails from Serbia – seemed almost nonchalant about after the clinching victory, making comments like “the job is done, we can go home now” after the game. He even seemed almost dismayed when he found out he would have to wait for the Nuggets’ parade Thursday to leave: “No, I need to go home.”

Some people on social media appeared to criticize Jokic for this, but honestly it doesn’t bother me. We’re so used to seeing athletes want to soak up the spotlight and embrace the fame that it almost feels like we’re conditioned to expect it, but at the end of the day athletes are human beings, too.

Even though many star athletes embrace being public figures, there are some who simply don’t. For whatever reason, their personalities don’t really mesh with the spotlight and so they merely go about their business while drawing as little attention to themselves as possible – and I think that’s certainly the case here.

Every single time I hear an interview or see some comments from Jokic, I really get the feeling that he treats the NBA as a normal job and could do without any of the extra fame or notoriety that comes from being a superstar talent.

He just wants to show up, play basketball and then go home and spend time with his horses, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.

It’s reminiscent of some of the superstars from the past, before social media like Twitter and Instagram really took off. Hall-of-Famer Tim Duncan was another one, a superstar who flew under the radar and didn’t go out of his way to draw attention to himself. He just showed up, did his job and got out of there.

Even after his retirement, “The Big Fundamental” has mostly stayed out of the public spotlight. While it’s certainly understandable if a star athlete wants to use their fame to build and grow their personal brand, some simply don’t care about all the off-court stuff.

Duncan was one of those players, and I strongly suspect Jokic is another. It doesn’t always have to be about the fame; some athletes are gifted but just have no interest in being a celebrity outside of showing up to excel in their sport.

They just compete because they’re good at it and because they love the game, and they don’t need any of the extra notoriety that comes with it.

So here's to Nikola Jokic, the quiet superstar. Thanks for blessing basketball fans with your gifts, and enjoy your offseason celebrating your title back home with your horses.